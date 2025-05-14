TORONTO, May 14, 2025 /CNW/ - The Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) is excited to announce the launch of its new webinar series featuring in-depth conversations with leaders, disruptors, and innovators shaping the future of finance in Canada.

Designed to inform, inspire, and engage, the series will explore industry advancements that enhance investor protection, market integrity, and regulatory efficiency. Each episode will offer expert insights into pressing challenges and emerging trends in the financial sector.

The inaugural episode features Andrew Kriegler, CIRO CEO, in conversation with Sarah Paquet, CEO of FINTRAC, Canada's financial intelligence unit and anti-money laundering regulator. Their discussion will examine how FINTRAC is evolving to address new risks in an increasingly digital and data-driven world, and how collaboration between CIRO and FINTRAC helps build a more transparent and resilient financial landscape.

"As financial markets evolve, proactive leadership and collaboration are essential," said Andrew Kriegler, CIRO CEO. "This webinar series provides a platform to share knowledge, drive innovation, and empower investors with the confidence to navigate the future of finance."

Key topics in the first episode include:

The rise of digital assets and the regulatory challenges surrounding cryptocurrencies , blockchain platforms and decentralized finance overall.

How CIRO and FINTRAC work together to enhance oversight while reducing regulatory burden.

FINTRAC's strategic initiatives to tackle emerging financial threats and modernize its approach.

The role of generative AI and evolving technologies in shaping financial intelligence and regulation.

This webinar marks the beginning of an ongoing series designed to keep industry professionals, regulators, and investors informed on critical developments in finance.

For more details on CIRO's Thought Leadership webinar series and upcoming episodes, visit www.ciro.ca.

About CIRO:

The Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) is dedicated to ensuring the integrity, fairness, and transparency of Canada's investment industry. Through proactive regulation and education, CIRO fosters trust and confidence in the financial markets, protecting investors and supporting the industry's growth.

