TORONTO, July 17, 2023 /CNW/ - The Mutual Fund Dealers Association of Canada ("MFDA") now Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization ("CIRO"), commenced a disciplinary proceeding in respect of John Dixon Moody (the "Respondent") by Notice of Hearing dated September 9, 2022 ("Notice of Hearing").

As previously announced, on January 24, 2023, a three-member Hearing Panel of CIRO's Alberta District Hearing Committee reserved their decision on misconduct and sanctions. On June 21, 2023, an appearance was held in this proceeding electronically by videoconference before the Hearing Panel. The Hearing Panel found that the two allegations set out in the Notice of Hearing had been established. In particular, the Hearing Panel made the following findings of misconduct:

Allegation #1 : Between January 2016 and July 2020, the Respondent altered and used to process transactions, 29 account forms in respect to 25 clients by altering information on the forms without having the client initial the alterations, contrary to MFDA Rule 2.1.1.

Allegation #2 : Between January 2016 and July 2020, the Respondent obtained, possessed, and used to process transactions, 4 pre-signed account forms in respect of 3 clients contrary to MFDA Rule 2.1.1.

The Hearing Panel imposed the following sanction on the Respondent and advised that it will issue written reasons in due course:

a fine in the amount of $18,500 .

The Hearing Panel advised that they will determine the matter of costs at a later date.

Copies of the Notice of Hearing and the Agreed Statement of Facts are available on the MFDA website at www.mfda.ca . During the period described in the Agreed Statement of Facts, the Respondent carried on business in the Calgary, Alberta area.

