TORONTO, July 3, 2025 /CNW/ - The Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) is warning Canadian investors of an impersonation scam involving PGM Global Inc. Scammers are posing as a representative of a fake company called Global PGM Inc. in an attempt to carry out a cryptocurrency recovery scam.

Using the name Isaac Brook, scammers have been contacting investors who have previously lost cryptocurrency offering to help them recover their funds. They then direct these individuals to a fake company website, globalpgminc[.]com, which misleads them into thinking it is CIRO-regulated firm, PGM Global Inc. The website uses an old corporate name of PGM Global Inc. (Pavilion Global Markets) on its home page and lists a real address of PGM Global Inc.'s corporate office. The website also misuses CIRO's logo and includes links to CIRO's and other regulators' websites in an attempt to make it appear legitimate.

Investors should note that the only legitimate website for PGM Global Inc. is https://pgmglobal.com/. CIRO emphasizes the importance of vigilance and awareness in combating this type of fraud, which reflects a growing trend of impersonation scams.

To Protect Yourself Against Fraud:

Verify the authenticity of any communication by contacting firms directly using their official website and contact details.

Report suspicious activities where entities either claim to be regulated by CIRO or work for CIRO to CIRO immediately.

Avoid sharing personal or financial information without confirming the legitimacy of the request.

CIRO remains committed to protecting investors and providing resources to address fraudulent activities. For more information on identifying and reporting scams, visit the CIRO website.

Please note that investors can confirm with CIRO's Complaints & Inquiries team to verify the legitimacy of anyone claiming to represent CIRO. All individuals registered to offer financial advice in Canada are listed on the National Registration Search of the Canadian Securities Administrators (CSA).

CIRO's Office of the Investor provides resources to help Canadians avoid investment fraud and protect their financial well-being. See Avoiding Fraud and Protecting Your Investments on CIRO's website for additional information.

If you believe you have been a victim of this or a similar scam, immediately contact your bank, local police, your provincial securities commission, and the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre. If there are claims of CIRO regulation or the fraudster claims to work for CIRO, please also report it to CIRO.

Please direct all other inquiries to our Complaints & Inquiries team:

1-877-442-4322 (Canada/US),

800-555-2323 (Outside Canada/US),

or by completing our Secure Contact Form

