TORONTO, Sept. 26, 2023 /CNW/ - During the annual general meeting of the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO), 14 Directors were elected by the members.

The elected CIRO Board members are:

Industry Directors:

Debra Doucette (two-year term)

(two-year term) Luc Fortin (two-year term)

(two-year term) Robert Frances (two-year term)

(two-year term) Michelle Khalili (two-year term)

(two-year term) Timothy Mills (two-year term)

(two-year term) Patricia Callon (one-year term)

Independent Directors:

Timothy Hodgson (two-year term)

(two-year term) Kathryn Chisholm (two-year term)

(two-year term) Miranda Hubbs (two-year term)

(two-year term) Louis Marcotte (two-year term)

(two-year term) Philip Mayers (two-year term)

(two-year term) Jennifer Newman (two-year term)

(two-year term) Laura Tamblyn Watts (two-year term)

(two-year term) Janet Woodruff (one-year term)

Twelve Directors will serve two-year terms and two Directors will serve one-year terms. CIRO's President and CEO, Andrew J. Kriegler, is the fifteenth Board member.

"I would like to thank the Directors for serving on the CIRO Board and I appreciate their hard work and continued commitment to providing strategic and practical guidance on emerging trends and key issues," said Timothy Hodgson, Chair of the Board, CIRO.

CIRO's Board of Directors represents the pan-Canadian organization's diverse stakeholders and provides different regional perspectives. The newly elected Board is comprised of the same Directors initially approved as part of the amalgamation of the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) and the Mutual Fund Dealers Association of Canada (MFDA). This will ensure continuity and expertise as CIRO continues its mission that was set in motion just over nine months ago.

"I would also like to express my thanks to our Board of Directors. I value your support, guidance and counsel during these unprecedented times," said Andrew J. Kriegler, President and CEO, CIRO.

More information about CIRO's Board of Directors, its mandate and membership of its committees is available on the CIRO website.

