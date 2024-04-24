TORONTO, April 24, 2024 /CNW/ - The Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) is pleased to announce a new sponsorship agreement with Prosper Canada, a national charity dedicated to expanding economic opportunity for Canadians living with low income.

The partnership, effective April 1, 2024, underscores CIRO's commitment to investor education and protection, particularly for financially vulnerable populations.

CIRO will provide $600,000 over three years from its restricted fund. These funds will support two critical workstreams at Prosper Canada:

Building the capacity of community service providers to deliver financial education and consumer protection services to financially vulnerable Canadians; and

Developing and disseminating tailored consumer protection resources for Indigenous audiences with an emphasis on supporting settlement recipients harmed by discrimination in the First Nations Child and Family Services (FNCFS) Program and Jordan's Principle.

"We are thrilled to collaborate with Prosper Canada on this initiative," said Karen McGuinness, Senior Vice-President, Office of the Investor, Member Intake, and Innovation at CIRO. "By combining our resources and expertise, we can make a meaningful impact on the financial well-being of Canadians who need it most, such as Indigenous communities. This partnership aligns perfectly with CIRO's mission to protect investors and foster confidence in financial regulation."

"We are delighted to be partnering with CIRO to advance our shared goal of financial education and consumer protection for under-served populations. Their support will enable us to build the capacity of community partners across Canada to deliver appropriate and trustworthy financial help. It will also enable us to collaborate with Indigenous partners to co-design and deliver tailored consumer protection resources for their communities in keeping with our Commitment to Reconciliation," said Elizabeth Mulholland, CEO of Prosper Canada.

About CIRO

The Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) is the national self-regulatory organization that oversees all investment dealers, mutual fund dealers and trading activity on Canada's debt and equity marketplaces. CIRO is committed to the protection of investors, providing efficient and consistent regulation, and building Canadians' trust in financial regulation and the people managing their investments. For more information, visit www.ciro.ca.

About Prosper Canada

Prosper Canada is a national charity dedicated to expanding economic opportunity for Canadians living in poverty through program and policy innovation. Prosper Canada works with partners in all sectors to develop and promote financial policies, programs, and resources that transform lives and foster the prosperity of all Canadians. For more information, visit: www.prospercanada.org.

