MONTREAL, April 20, 2023 /CNW/ - The Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve (CGV) bike path, as well as the bike link connecting the South Shore and parc Jean-Drapeau, is once again open to sports enthusiasts. While sports enthusiasts will be able to enjoy a one-of-a-kind facility for training, the 2023 season will face some changes due to construction work that will take place at the park this summer.

Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve now open to sports enthusiasts - LAUNCHING AN ADAPTED SPORTS SEASON AT PARC JEAN-DRAPEAU (CNW Group/SOCIETE DU PARC JEAN-DRAPEAU)

The construction work will notably include the complete resurfacing of Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve, which will have a significant impact on active and vehicular traffic on Notre-Dame Island, as well as on cycling training. By completing this construction work, we are continuing to improve the users' overall experience and safe co-existence, while also rectifying the ergonomics of the track so it complies with Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA) standards.

Currently in RFP process and subject to contract award, the construction work will be done in two stages, during which the circuit will not be accessible to sports enthusiasts:

Phase I: July 10 to September 1, 2023

Phase II: September 25 to November 24, 2023

As a reminder, the track will also be closed to users from May 29 to June 24, 2023 because of the staging of the F1 Grand Prix race.

Actions to minimize impacts

The SPJD plans to take whatever measures are needed to minimize the inconveniences for users during this construction period, including clear signage and regular updates on the Park's website. Additionally, we are maintaining a strong mobility offer by keeping the South Shore bike link open throughout the duration of the construction work, which is used by more than 200,000 cyclists every year.

By adapting our worksites to enable the reopening of the track between the two construction stages, we are able to maintain the sports events on our schedule, including the Triathlon Esprit and BENEVA Marathon, in addition to maximizing the time slots the track is open for sports enthusiasts. This user group will also be able to benefit from even more room on the track, with the enhancement of the Cyclovias; the events have already started and this season they will run twice a week until May 18, 2023. The SPJD is proud to have collaborated with the City of Montréal to get this program underway earlier in the season. The circuit is now closed to traffic on Wednesday and Thursday evenings and is reserved exclusively for cyclists, inline skaters and runners.

In the spring of 2024, we will be able to offer a safer, more sustainable and better

performing track to all of its users. Among other things, the construction work will have allowed us to improve the quality of the surface and maximize lighting in certain areas of the circuit by using LED technology. We also plan to continue to enhance the Cyclovias to take on the track's sports vocation and expand the overall safety component for its users. With such an initiative, we are recognizing the role the circuit plays in the lives of physically active people, and we are reiterating our commitment to sustainable mobility.

Please go to the SPJD website to keep abreast of the latest opening and closing dates of Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve: www.parcjeandrapeau.com.

About the Société du parc Jean-Drapeau

Established by the City of Montréal, the Société du parc Jean-Drapeau has a mission to preserve, plan, promote and develop this huge urban park, oversee the healthy coexistence of activities which occur there and ensure its longevity for current and future generations.

SOURCE SOCIETE DU PARC JEAN-DRAPEAU

For further information: Jessica Gaulin, Communications Advisor, 514 242-5794, [email protected]