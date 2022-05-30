The Circle K brand will be showcased on the McLaren cars and garage during the 2022 edition of the Canadian Grand Prix

LAVAL, QC, May 30, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Circle K, Couche-Tard's global brand, is proud to partner with the McLaren Formula 1 Team during the highly anticipated return of the Canadian Grand Prix in Montreal.

In the days leading up to the practice sessions and the race on June 19th, the brand will hold special outdoor pit-stop challenges at select Couche-Tard locations in Montreal and will surprise and delight its followers with exclusive content and a contest on social media.

ʺThe Canadian Grand Prix is a beloved and premier event that draws millions of viewers and fans globally so this partnership with McLaren is the ideal backdrop to showcase our global Circle K brand and our shared love for speed, convenience, and world-class mobility innovationʺ says Melissa Lessard, Head of Marketing for North America at Couche-Tard.

About Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc.

Couche-Tard is a global leader in convenience and fuel station retail, operating in 26 countries and territories, with close to 14,100 stores. With its well-known Couche-Tard and Circle K banners, it is one of the largest independent convenience store operators in the United States and it is a leader in the convenience store industry and road transportation fuel retail in Canada, Scandinavia, the Baltics, as well as in Ireland. It also has an important presence in Poland and Hong Kong SAR. Approximately 124,000 people are employed throughout its network.

About McLaren Racing

McLaren Racing was founded by New Zealand racing driver Bruce McLaren in 1963. The team entered its first Formula 1 race in 1966, since then McLaren has won 20 Formula 1 world championships, more than 180 Formula 1 grands prix, the Indianapolis 500 three times, and the Le Mans 24 Hours at its first attempt.

The team competes in the FIA Formula 1 World Championship with Lando Norris and Daniel Ricciardo, the NTT INDYCAR Series with Arrow McLaren SP drivers Pato O'Ward and Felix Rosenqvist, and the Extreme E Championship with Emma Gilmour and Tanner Foust. McLaren will compete in Season Nine of the FIA Formula E World Championship in 2022/23.

McLaren was the first F1 team to be awarded the Carbon Trust Standard in 2010 and has retained it since on a bi-annual basis, most recently in February 2021. The team was also the first in F1 to be given the FIA Sustainability Accreditation Award at a three-star level in 2013 as part of the FIA Environmental Certification framework, before becoming a signatory to the UN Sports for Climate Action Commitment in 2021.

