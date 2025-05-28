LAVAL, QC, May 28, 2025 /CNW/ - Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. ("Couche-Tard" or the "Corporation") (TSX: ATD) will release its financial results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2025 on Wednesday, June 25, 2025, after the close of the TSX. A conference call to discuss these results will be held on Thursday, June 26, 2025, at 8:00 A.M. (EDT), featuring Alex Miller, President and Chief Executive Officer and Filipe Da Silva, Chief Financial Officer, who will answer live questions from analysts.

Financial analysts, investors, media, and other interested parties are invited to join the webcast on June 26 at 8:00 A.M. (EDT). A presentation will include slides detailing the quarterly and fiscal year results.

The webcast can be accessed via the " Investors/Events & presentations " section on the Corporation's website https://corpo.couche-tard.com/en/ or directly via this link https://emportal.ink/4jTS00p to join the call without operator assistance.

To join the conference call by phone, please dial 1-289-819-1299 or 1-800-990-4777 (International).

Rebroadcast: A recording of the webcast will be available on the Corporation's website for 90 days.

About Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc.

Couche-Tard is a global leader in convenience and mobility, operating in 29 countries and territories, with close to 17,000 stores, of which approximately 13,000 offer road transportation fuel. With its well-known Couche-Tard and Circle K banners, it is one of the largest independent convenience store operators in the United States and it is a leader in the convenience store industry and road transportation fuel retail in Canada, Scandinavia, the Baltics, Belgium, as well as in Ireland. It also has an important presence in Luxembourg, Germany, the Netherlands, Poland, as well as in Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China. Approximately 149,000 people are employed throughout its network.

For more information on Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc., or to consult its audited annual Consolidated Financial Statements, unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements and Management Discussion and Analysis, please visit: https://corpo.couche-tard.com.

