Cineplex's August 2024 Box Office Results Outperformed the North American Industry and Surpassed 2019 Levels

Summer Box Office an Important Turning Point for the Exhibition Business

TORONTO, Sept. 10, 2024 /CNW/ - (TSX: CGX) – Cineplex, Canada's leading entertainment and media company, reported box office revenues of $67.2 million for August 2024, representing 119% of the same month in 2019, and 99% of 2023 despite tough comparison period in August 2023 with the continued strength of Barbenheimer. In addition, Cineplex outperformed the North American box office relative to 2019 for the month of August by 7.3%. Combined box office and theatre food revenues achieved 125% of 2019 levels and 100% of 2023.

Sparked by a diverse film slate of highly anticipated blockbusters, moviegoers went to their local Cineplex last month to experience them on the big screen. Deadpool & Wolverine became the highest-grossing R-rated film ever and has generated $1.3 billion in box office revenue globally, so far. Exceeding industry expectations, It Ends with Us became the largest female-driven title of 2024 and the highest-grossing romantic drama since 2018, crossing $309 million globally. Alien: Romulus was the second highest-grossing film globally within its nine-title franchise, and 76.2% of box office revenue generated from Cineplex guests opted to watch it in premium experience formats like VIP, Ultra AVX and IMAX.

With a continued focus on alternative content, Coraline returned to the big screen for its 15th anniversary becoming the highest-attended Cineplex Events program so far in 2024, generating over half a million dollars in box office revenue. Cineplex's leading approach to international programming continues to outperform, with 9.4% of the August 2024 box office coming from international titles, compared to its North American peers at 2.45%. The top three international films for the month were Daaru Na Peenda, Bibi Rajni and Khel Khel Mein, with Cineplex capturing a substantial North American share ranging from 48% to 87% for these films.

"This summer marked an important turning point, with June and July box office revenue reaching over 90% of 2019 levels and August surpassing 2019 levels," said Ellis Jacob, President and CEO, Cineplex. "The continuation of compelling content means we're more confident than ever about the long-term prospects for the exhibition business. The momentum will continue in September with Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, Speak No Evil, Transformers One and The Wild Robot."

Period 2019 Box

Office 2023 Box Office 2024 Box Office 2024 as a

Percentage of 2019 2024 as a

Percentage of 2023 April $63,759 $61,278 $29,183 46 % 48 % May $68,697 $47,514 $33,936 49 % 71 % June $56,918 $55,701 $51,359 90 % 92 % July $76,935 $86,388 $72,468 94 % 84 % August $56,537 $67,592 $67,199 119 % 99 %

(i) Balances are in thousands of dollars.

