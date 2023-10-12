Cineplex Reports September 2023 Box Office Results and Record Third Quarter Box Office Results

TORONTO, Oct. 12, 2023 /CNW/ - (TSX: CGX) – Cineplex, a leading entertainment and media company, reported box office revenues of $34 million for September 2023 and outperformed the North American box office by 370 basis points, bringing a close to an exceptional third quarter. September 2023 generated 77 per cent of box office revenues compared to the same period in 2019, which was the second highest September in Cineplex's history. Third quarter box office revenues were $188 million and achieved 106 per cent of 2019 levels. Cineplex's third quarter results outperformed the North American box office by 310 basis points and was the Company's highest third quarter and fourth highest box office quarter of all time.

Blockbuster performances for the quarter were driven by the "Barbenheimer" phenomenon, with Barbie and Oppenheimer generating a combined $2.3 billion in global box office revenues to date. TAYLOR SWIFT | THE ERAS TOUR theatrical concert film experience coming to theatres October 13, has already generated $6.2MM in pre-sales for Cineplex, becoming the company's largest events pre-sale of all time. More theatrical concert films are coming, as Cineplex recently announced it is bringing RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCÉ to Canadians, premiering December 1.

"We've just had our best third quarter box office results ever and as we continue to be the entertainment destination for Canadians, we are bringing people together to experience blockbuster movies, International films and now the world's most sought-after concerts," said Ellis Jacob, President and CEO, Cineplex. "We look forward to welcoming Taylor Swift and Beyoncé fans to enjoy their favourite artist in thrilling formats, like UltraAVX and VIP. As we enter our fourth quarter, we're pleased to see the writers' strike come to a resolution and are optimistic the actors' strike will soon follow."

Period 2019 Box Office (i) 2023 Box Office (i) 2023 as a Percentage of 2019 July $76,935 $86,388 112 % August $56,537 $67,592 120 % September $44,393 $34,253 77 % Total $177,865 $188,233 106 % (i) Balances are in thousands of dollars.

About Cineplex

Cineplex (TSX:CGX) is a top-tier Canadian brand that operates in the Film Entertainment and Content, Amusement and Leisure, and Media sectors. Cineplex offers a unique escape from the everyday to millions of guests through its circuit of over 170 movie theatres and location-based entertainment venues. In addition to being Canada's largest and most innovative film exhibitor, the company operates Canada's favourite destination for 'Eats & Entertainment' (The Rec Room), complexes specially designed for teens and families (Playdium), and a newly launched entertainment concept that brings movies, amusement gaming, dining, and live performances together under one roof (Cineplex Junxion). It also operates successful businesses in digital commerce (CineplexStore.com), alternative programming (Cineplex Events), motion picture distribution (Cineplex Pictures), cinema media (Cineplex Media), digital place-based media (Cineplex Digital Media) and amusement solutions (Player One Amusement Group). Providing even more value for its guests, Cineplex is a partner in Scene+, Canada's largest entertainment and lifestyle loyalty program.

Proudly recognized as having one of the country's Most Admired Corporate Cultures, Cineplex employs over 10,000 people in its offices and venues across Canada and the United States. To learn more, visit Cineplex.com.

SOURCE Cineplex

For further information: Media: Michelle Saba, Vice President, Communications, Cineplex, [email protected]; Investors: Mahsa Rejali, Vice President, Corporate Development & Investor Relations, Cineplex, [email protected]