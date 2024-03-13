Cineplex Reports February 2024 Box Office Results

TORONTO, March 13, 2024 /CNW/ - (TSX: CGX) – Cineplex, a leading entertainment and media company, reported box office revenues of $28 million for February 2024 and outperformed the North American box office relative to 2019 by 455 basis points due to Cineplex's content broadening and premium strategies. Top film performances for the month included Bob Marley: One Love, Apple's Argylle and Marvel's Madame Web, which generated 70% of its box office revenues from premium experiences.

Continuing to drive Cineplex's box office performance, international programming delivered 20% of February box office revenues. Two of the top ten titles for the month were Warning 2 and Bollywood film, Fighter, which is one of the Company's highest grossing Bollywood films of all time.

March is off to a strong start with the highly anticipated Dune: Part Two generating the highest grossing domestic opening weekend in 2024 so far at $82 million; the highest since Barbie in July of last year. Cineplex proudly hosted the Canadian premiere of Dune: Part Two at Scotiabank Theatre in Montreal welcoming Canadian director Denis Villeneuve. This past weekend, moviegoers were also delighted with family favourite, Kung Fu Panda 4, which delivered $58 million at the domestic box office, representing the second-best performing installment in its franchise since 2008.

"The excitement for Dune: Part Two has been building with moviegoers eager to see this film in a more immersive format, with 70% of our box office revenues coming from premium experiences," said Ellis Jacob, President and CEO, Cineplex. "As we look ahead, big titles are around the corner with Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, Monkey Man and one of the most watched movie trailers of all time Deadpool & Wolverine."

Period 2019 Box Office (i) 2024 Box Office (i) 2024 as a Percentage of 2019 January $52,034 $37,620 72 % February $41,892 $28,222 67 % Total $93,926 $65,842 70 % (i) Balances are in thousands of dollars.

