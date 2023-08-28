Cineplex Records Busiest Summer Day of All Time In Celebration of National Cinema Day

Nearly 700,000 Cineplex Guests Enjoyed a Film on the Big Screen this Sunday

TORONTO, Aug. 28, 2023 /CNW/ - (TSX: CGX) – Cineplex, a leading entertainment and media company, announced today Cineplex movie theatres across the country welcomed nearly 700,000 guests on Sunday, August 27, in celebration of National Cinema Day, a 25% increase over last year. This also marks the second busiest day in Cineplex history. The Movie Theatre Association of Canada (MTAC) and the Cinema Foundation based in the U.S. welcomed moviegoers across Canada and the U.S. to celebrate a day at the movies for the second annual National Cinema Day. The one-day only event was held at more than 3,000 participating locations with more than 30,000 screens across North America.

Cineplex guests enjoyed a variety of exciting films on National Cinema Day including summer blockbuster Barbie, Blue Beetle, Oppenheimer and Gran Turismo – Based on a True Story which opened this weekend. Included in the top watched movies were two international titles, Mastaney and Gadar 2.

"A big thank-you to our guests for joining us in making this National Cinema Day one to remember, marking the second busiest day of all time, behind Rogue One: A Star Wars Story in December 2016," said Ellis Jacob, President and CEO, Cineplex. "Experiencing movie magic on the big screen continues to bring people together, and I want to thank our teams for welcoming movie lovers from coast to coast to our theatres."

About Cineplex

Cineplex (TSX:CGX) is a top-tier Canadian brand that operates in the Film Entertainment and Content, Amusement and Leisure, and Media sectors. Cineplex offers a unique escape from the everyday to millions of guests through its circuit of over 170 movie theatres and location-based entertainment venues. In addition to being Canada's largest and most innovative film exhibitor, the company operates Canada's favourite destination for 'Eats & Entertainment' (The Rec Room), complexes specially designed for teens and families (Playdium), and a newly launched entertainment concept that brings movies, amusement gaming, dining, and live performances together under one roof (Cineplex Junxion). It also operates successful businesses in digital commerce (CineplexStore.com), alternative programming (Cineplex Events), motion picture distribution (Cineplex Pictures), cinema media (Cineplex Media), digital place-based media (Cineplex Digital Media) and amusement solutions (Player One Amusement Group). Providing even more value for its guests, Cineplex is a partner in Scene+, Canada's largest entertainment and lifestyle loyalty program.

Proudly recognized as having one of the country's Most Admired Corporate Cultures, Cineplex employs over 10,000 people in its offices and venues across Canada and the United States. To learn more, visit Cineplex.com.

SOURCE Cineplex

For further information: Samantha Shecter, Senior Manager, Communications, Cineplex, [email protected]; Mahsa Rejali, Vice President, Corporate Development & Investor Relations, Cineplex, [email protected]