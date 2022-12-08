A New Era in Entertainment Begins as Cineplex Junxion Kildonan Opens Friday, December 9 in Winnipeg

Tickets Now Available on Cineplex.com and the Cineplex App for Avatar: The Way of Water

TORONTO, Dec. 8, 2022 /CNW/ - (TSX: CGX) – Cineplex, Canada's leading entertainment and media company, introduces a brand-new entertainment destination with the launch of its first Junxion location, Cineplex Junxion Kildonan in Winnipeg, Manitoba. Opening its doors on Friday, the Junxion is a re-imagining of Cineplex's best-in-class guest experience by bringing together movies, amusement gaming, dining, and live performances under one roof, offering something for everyone. It opens in time for one of the most highly anticipated films of the year, Avatar: The Way of Water.

"We have a legacy of bringing new and innovative entertainment options to Canadians of all ages and the Junxion concept is a perfect example of that. We know our guests are looking to connect with one another in a shared experience that is so much more than a movie theatre," said Ellis Jacob, President and CEO, Cineplex. "With the best films, a wide selection of amusement games, great food, and live local entertainment, the Junxion combines all that Cineplex does best under one roof. We can't wait to welcome Winnipeggers to Cineplex Junxion Kildonan."

A first-of-its-kind venue globally, Junxion spans 35,000 square feet and features six state-of-the-art auditoriums with all-recliner seating, including one UltraAVX auditorium and D-BOX seats. Cineplex Junxion Kildonan also boasts a 4,100 square foot gaming area with over 50 amusement games, a party room, and a live entertainment space. Guests can enjoy a variety of popular food options and indulge in a wide selection of beverages, including wines and premium beers. Located at the popular Kildonan Place mall, the new entertainment venue replaces the Famous Players Kildonan Place.

Cineplex Junxion Kildonan is the first Junxion location in Canada, with additional locations to follow, including Cineplex Junxion Erin Mills (Mississauga, ON), slated to open in summer 2023. Cineplex operates over 170 theatres and location-based entertainment venues across Canada; in addition to the Cineplex Junxion Kildonan, there are four theatres and a location of The Rec Room in Manitoba.

About Cineplex

Cineplex (TSX:CGX) is a top-tier Canadian brand that operates in the Film Entertainment and Content, Amusement and Leisure, and Media sectors. Cineplex offers a unique escape from the everyday to millions of guests through its circuit of over 170 movie theatres and location-based entertainment venues. In addition to being Canada's largest and most innovative film exhibitor, the company operates Canada's favourite destination for 'Eats & Entertainment' (The Rec Room) and complexes specially designed for teens and families (Playdium). It also operates successful businesses in digital commerce (CineplexStore.com), alternative programming (Cineplex Events), cinema media (Cineplex Media), digital place-based media (Cineplex Digital Media) and amusement solutions (Player One Amusement Group). Providing even more value for its guests, Cineplex is a joint venture partner in Scene+, Canada's largest entertainment loyalty program.

Proudly recognized as having one of the country's Most Admired Corporate Cultures, Cineplex employs over 10,000 people in its offices and venues across Canada and the United States. To learn more, visit Cineplex.com .

SOURCE Cineplex

For further information: Judy Lung, Director, Communications, Cineplex, [email protected], Touchwood PR, [email protected]