Cineplex Launches National Brand Campaign, Where Escape Begins, to Remind Canadians About the Magic of the Cinema Experience

New Cineplex Spot is a Love Letter, Celebrating the Theatrical Experience

TORONTO, Sept. 27, 2021 /CNW/ - (TSX: CGX) – Cineplex, a leading entertainment and media company that has captured the imagination of movie lovers for over a century, is rolling out its new brand campaign today, celebrating the unrivalled escape of the big screen experience. The Where Escape Begins campaign features a powerful and moving cinematic spot that brings to light the many ways a film lover's escape begins at the movies, and lovingly unfolds the collective experience that can only happen in the theatre.

"Now, more than ever, movie lovers want to reconnect and recharge with loved ones. An escape to a Cineplex theatre is the top choice of Canadians looking to disconnect from the world for a few hours, and be immersed in the sights and sounds, and of course popcorn, only found in the theatre," said Sara Moore, Senior Vice President, Marketing, Cineplex. "Our new campaign celebrates and revels in those moments - moments that remind us of our shared experiences and of our humanity."

Where Escape Begins is developed by creative agency Zulu Alpha Kilo, alongside the Cineplex in-house marketing team. It includes a stirring 50-second spot directed by Canadian James Arthurs, digital and social assets, radio, and out-of-home. The campaign is also reflected across all consumer touchpoints including Cineplex's social channels, interior digital media, and exterior banners at Cineplex's over 160 locations across Canada. The heartfelt spot reminds Canadians about the magic of going to a Cineplex theatre, how it feels to be immersed in big sights, sounds and tastes, and will be positioned prominently as part of Cineplex's Pre Show.

With its entire circuit of theatres and entertainment venues now open nationwide, Cineplex can get back to doing what it does best – entertaining Canadians and giving them the safe escape, everyone is craving. Providing even more value for its guests, Cineplex also recently introduced Canada's first-of-its-kind theatre subscription program with CineClub™.

About Cineplex

Cineplex (TSX:CGX) is a top-tier Canadian brand that operates in the Film Entertainment and Content, Amusement and Leisure, and Media sectors. Cineplex offers a unique escape from the everyday to millions of guests through its circuit of over 170 movie theatres and location-based entertainment venues. In addition to being Canada's largest and most innovative film exhibitor, the company operates Canada's favourite destination for 'Eats & Entertainment' (The Rec Room) and complexes specially designed for teens and families (Playdium). It also operates successful businesses in digital commerce (CineplexStore.com), alternative programming (Cineplex Events), cinema media (Cineplex Media), digital place-based media (Cineplex Digital Media) and amusement solutions (Player One Amusement Group). Providing even more value for its guests, Cineplex is a joint venture partner in SCENE, Canada's largest entertainment loyalty program.

Proudly recognized as having one of the country's Most Admired Corporate Cultures, Cineplex employs over 10,000 people in its offices and venues across Canada and the United States. To learn more, visit Cineplex.com.

