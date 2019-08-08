Cineplex Inc. Reports Record Second Quarter Results

TORONTO, Aug. 8, 2019 /CNW/ - (TSX: CGX) - Cineplex Inc. ("Cineplex") today released its financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019. Unless otherwise specified, all amounts are in Canadian dollars.

Second Quarter Results











2019 2018 Period over Period

Change (i) Total revenues $ 439.2 million $ 409.1 million 7.4% Theatre attendance 17.0 million 17.3 million -1.7% Net income* $ 19.4 million $ 24.4 million -20.4% Box office revenues per patron ("BPP") (ii) $ 11.13

$ 10.82

2.9% Concession revenues per patron ("CPP") (ii) $ 7.04

$ 6.59

6.8% Adjusted EBITDA (ii) $ 112.2 million $ 67.8 million 65.5% Adjusted EBITDAaL (ii) (iii) $ 68.1 million $ 63.7 million 6.9% Adjusted EBITDAaL margin (ii) (iii) 15.5%

15.6%

-0.1% Adjusted free cash flow (ii) $ 49.3 million $ 43.6 million 13.1% Adjusted free cash flow per common share of Cineplex ("Share") (ii) $ 0.778

$ 0.688

13.1% Earnings per Share ("EPS") - basic* $ 0.31

$ 0.38

-18.4% EPS - diluted* $ 0.31

$ 0.38

-18.4%

*The adoption of IFRS 16 negatively impacted the net income by approximately $3.9 million in the current period and approximately $6.9 million or $0.11 per Share as compared to Q2 2018.

Year to Date Results











2019 2018 Period over Period

Change (i) Total revenues $ 804.2 million $ 799.9 million 0.5% Theatre attendance 32.0 million 35.1 million -8.8% Net income* $ 12.0 million $ 39.6 million -69.6% Box office revenues per patron ("BPP") (ii) $ 10.81

$ 10.51

2.9% Concession revenues per patron ("CPP") (ii) $ 6.72

$ 6.34

6.0% Adjusted EBITDA (ii) $ 189.7 million $ 121.4 million 56.3% Adjusted EBITDAaL (ii) (iii) $ 102.4 million $ 113.2 million -9.5% Adjusted EBITDAaL margin (ii) (iii) 12.7%

14.2%

-1.5% Adjusted free cash flow (ii) $ 78.4 million $ 82.2 million -4.6% Adjusted free cash flow per common share of Cineplex ("Share") (ii) $ 1.238

$ 1.298

-4.6% Earnings per Share ("EPS") - basic* $ 0.19

$ 0.63

-69.8% EPS - diluted* $ 0.19

$ 0.63

-69.8%

*The adoption of IFRS 16 negatively impacted the net income by approximately $7.2 million in the year to date and approximately $13.3 million or $0.21 per Share as compared to 2018.

i. Period over period change calculated based on thousands of dollars except percentage and per share values. Changes in percentage amounts are calculated as 2019 value less 2018 value. ii. Adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDAaL, adjusted EBITDAaL margin, adjusted free cash flow per common share of Cineplex, BPP and CPP are measures that do not have a standardized meaning under generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). These measures as well as other Non-GAAP financial measures reported by Cineplex are defined in the 'Non-GAAP Financial Measures' section at the end of this news release. iii. Prior period figures have been revised to conform to current period presentation.

"As a result of the successful ongoing execution of our diversification strategy, Cineplex reported a record second quarter with increases across all revenue sources, resulting in an all-time quarterly total revenue record of $439.2 million, up 7.4%, compared to the prior year." said Ellis Jacob, President and CEO, Cineplex.

"Reporting our second highest ever Q2 box office revenue, we also achieved second quarter records in all other revenue lines. Key accomplishments during the quarter included a 21.5% increase in media revenue, primarily the result of robust showtime and pre-show advertising sales and higher digital place-based media project installations. Although the NBA finals contributed to a marginal theatre attendance decrease, we were able to leverage excitement around the Toronto Raptors brand-wise by hosting popular viewing parties at 46 theatres coast-to-coast, in addition to driving business at our seven locations of The Rec Room. We were pleased to open Cineplex Cinemas Park Royal and VIP in Vancouver, BC, and our seventh location of The Rec Room at Avalon Mall in St. John's, NFLD. We also increased our monthly dividend by 3.4% to $0.15 per share or $1.80 on an annualized basis."

"In addition to the record results, Cineplex also reported record second quarter adjusted EBITDAaL of $68.1 million, up 6.9% compared to the prior year."

"The third quarter is off to a strong start with the Canadian box office up 10%. Looking ahead, the remainder of the year has a variety of powerful titles from sequels to first time stories and I am encouraged by the positive results from our diversified businesses, as we continue to build scale and achieve more meaningful growth in the future."

KEY DEVELOPMENTS IN THE SECOND QUARTER OF 2019

The following describes certain key business initiatives undertaken and results achieved during the second quarter of 2019 in each of Cineplex's core business areas:

FILM ENTERTAINMENT AND CONTENT

Theatre Exhibition

Reported second quarter box office revenues of $189.4 million , an increase of $2.1 million (1.1%) from the $187.2 million reported in the prior year period. The impact of the growth in the BPP was partially offset by the decrease in the theatre attendance of $0.3 million (1.7%) over the prior year period.

, an increase of (1.1%) from the reported in the prior year period. The impact of the growth in the BPP was partially offset by the decrease in the theatre attendance of (1.7%) over the prior year period. BPP was $11.13 , an all-time quarterly record for Cineplex, $0.31 (2.9%) higher than $10.82 reported during the prior year period.

, an all-time quarterly record for Cineplex, (2.9%) higher than reported during the prior year period. Opened Cineplex Cinemas Park Royal and VIP in Vancouver, British Columbia , an eleven screen theatre featuring all recliner seating as well as an UltraAVX screen, D-BOX Motion Seats and four VIP auditoriums.

in , an eleven screen theatre featuring all recliner seating as well as an UltraAVX screen, D-BOX Motion Seats and four VIP auditoriums. Announced plans for a new all-in-one entertainment complex at Kildonan Place in Winnipeg, Manitoba which is scheduled to open in 2021. The entertainment complex will include a six screen theatre featuring all recliner seating including an UltraAVX screen, a large amusement game and attractions area featuring virtual reality ("VR") and a range of dining experiences.

Theatre Food Service

Reported an all-time quarterly record for theatre food service revenues of $119.7 million in the second quarter, an increase of $5.8 million (5.1%) from the prior year period as a result of the growth in CPP more than offsetting the decline in theatre attendance.

in the second quarter, an increase of (5.1%) from the prior year period as a result of the growth in CPP more than offsetting the decline in theatre attendance. CPP was $7.04 , an all-time quarterly record for Cineplex, $0.45 (6.8%) higher than $6.59 reported during the prior year period.

, an all-time quarterly record for Cineplex, (6.8%) higher than reported during the prior year period. Expanded alcohol beverage service to an additional 12 theatres, now totalling 66 (excluding VIP).

Added nine additional locations to the Uber Eats delivery platform, which now provides home delivery from 101 theatres.

Alternative Programming

Alternative Programming (Cineplex Events) featured two live performances from The Metropolitan Opera and WWE's WrestleMania 35 as well as the live broadcast of All About Eve from National Theatre Live and Noah from Sight and Sound Theatres.

from National Theatre Live and from Sight and Sound Theatres. Cineplex international film program featured several strong performing international films, including Punjabi and Hindi in select markets across the country.

In partnership with Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment ("MLSE") Cineplex hosted Toronto Raptors viewing parties during the NBA Finals at 46 theatres coast-to-coast.

Digital Commerce

Online and mobile ticketing represented 40% of total theatre admissions during the second quarter, up from 32% in the prior year period.

Total registered users for Cineplex Store increased by 42% in the second quarter of 2019 as compared to the prior year period.

Cineplex Store registered a 179% increase in device activations over the prior year period.

Active users of the Cineplex Store increased by 86% as compared to the prior year period.

MEDIA

Reported a record second quarter for total media revenues of $49.6 million , an increase of $8.8 million (21.5%) compared to the prior year period.

Cinema Media

Reported record second quarter revenues of $30.0 million , compared to $26.9 million in the prior year period, an increase of 11.4%, primarily due to increases in show-time and pre-show advertising.

Digital Place-Based Media

Reported an all-time quarterly record for digital place-based media revenues of $19.6 million , an increase of $5.7 million (41.3%) compared to the prior year period due to higher project installation revenues and other digital services revenues.

, an increase of (41.3%) compared to the prior year period due to higher project installation revenues and other digital services revenues. Announced a new partnership with Mountain Equipment Co-op ("MEC") to deliver a unique digital signage solution that will optimize the retail experience for customers at MEC stores across Canada .

AMUSEMENT AND LEISURE

Amusement Solutions

Reported record second quarter revenues of $48.4 million , an increase of $7.0 million (16.8%) over the prior year period as a result of increased route operations revenue and distribution sales.

Location-based Entertainment

The Rec Room reported second quarter revenue of $20.9 million , an increase of $5.2 million (33.4%) over the prior year period due to two additional locations open in the current period as compared to last year.

reported second quarter revenue of , an increase of (33.4%) over the prior year period due to two additional locations open in the current period as compared to last year. Opened The Rec Room at Avalon Mall in St. John's, Newfoundland , on April 30, 2019 , the seventh location of The Rec Room .

at in , on , the seventh location of . Announced plans for a new The Rec Room at Granville Entertainment District in Vancouver, British Columbia , expected to open in 2021.

Esports

WGN hosted its fourth annual Call of Duty esports tournament. The tournament finals took place on April 6 and 7, 2019 at the Scotiabank Theatre Toronto for a grand prize of $25,000 .

esports tournament. The tournament finals took place on and 7, 2019 at the for a grand prize of . Collegiate Starleague ("CSL") held the 2019 Grand Finals in Atlantic City on April 26 to 28, 2019 where esports teams competed for over $100,000 in scholarships.

LOYALTY

Membership in the SCENE loyalty program increased by 0.2 million members in the period, reaching 9.9 million at June 30, 2019.

CORPORATE

During the second quarter of 2019, the Board of Directors of Cineplex (the "Board") announced a monthly dividend increase of 3.4% to $0.150 per share ( $1.80 on an annual basis) up from $0.145 per share ( $1.74 on an annual basis) effective with the May 2019 dividend paid in June 2019 .

OPERATING RESULTS FOR THE THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2019

Total revenues

Total revenues for the three months ended June 30, 2019 increased $30.2 million (7.4%) to $439.2 million as compared to the prior year period. Total revenues for the six months ended June 30, 2019 increased $4.3 million (0.5%) to $804.2 million as compared to the prior year period. A discussion of the factors affecting the changes in box office, food service, media, amusement and other revenues for the period is provided below.

Non-GAAP measures discussed throughout this news release, including adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDAaL, adjusted free cash flow, theatre attendance, BPP, premium priced product, same theatre metrics, CPP, film cost percentage, food service cost percentage and concession margin per patron are defined and discussed in the Non-GAAP measures section of this news release.

Box office revenues

The following table highlights the movement in box office revenues, theatre attendance and BPP for the quarter and the year to date (in thousands of dollars, except theatre attendance reported in thousands of patrons and per patron amounts, unless otherwise noted):







Box office revenues Second Quarter Year to Date

2019

2018 Change

2019

2018 Change









Box office revenues $ 189,371 $ 187,234 1.1% $ 345,867 $ 368,614 -6.2% Theatre attendance (i) 17,011 17,307 -1.7% 31,999 35,072 -8.8% Box office revenue per patron (i) $ 11.13 $ 10.82 2.9% $ 10.81 $ 10.51 2.9% BPP excluding premium priced product (i) $ 9.30 $ 9.06 2.6% $ 9.18 $ 8.92 2.9% Canadian industry revenues (ii)

2.5%



-4.4% Same theatre box office revenues (i) $ 183,061 $ 185,231 -1.2% $ 335,680 $ 365,078 -8.1% Same theatre attendance (i) 16,543 17,105 -3.3% 31,209 34,697 -10.1% % Total box from premium priced product (i) 50.9% 49.0% 1.9% 46.3% 45.1% 1.2% (i) See Non-GAAP measures section of this news release. (ii) Source: Gross box office receipts (inclusive of all taxes) from The Movie Theatre Association of Canada industry data adjusted for calendar quarter dates.







Box office continuity Second Quarter Year to Date

Box Office Theatre

Attendance Box Office Theatre

Attendance 2018 as reported $ 187,234 17,307 $ 368,614 35,072 Same theatre attendance change (6,081) (562) (36,708) (3,488) Impact of same theatre BPP change 3,911 — 7,310 — New and acquired theatres (i) 5,653 414 9,191 702 Disposed and closed theatres (i) (1,346) (148) (2,540) (287) 2019 as reported $ 189,371 17,011 $ 345,867 31,999 (i) See Non-GAAP measures section of this news release. Represents theatres opened, acquired, disposed or closed subsequent to the start of the prior year comparative period.

Second Quarter















Second Quarter 2019 Top Cineplex Films 3D % Box Second Quarter 2018 Top Cineplex Films 3D % Box 1 Avengers: Endgame √ 31.6% 1 Avengers: Infinity War √ 24.0% 2 Aladdin √ 9.0% 2 Deadpool 2

11.3% 3 Pokémon Detective Pikachu √ 5.1% 3 Incredibles 2 √ 9.6% 4 John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum

5.1% 4 Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom √ 6.8% 5 Shazam! √ 4.6% 5 Solo: A Star Wars Story √ 6.0%

Box office revenues increased $2.1 million, or 1.1%, to $189.4 million during the period, compared to $187.2 million reported in the second quarter in 2018. The increase was due to a second quarter BPP of $11.13, a $0.31 increase (2.9%) from the prior year period, setting an all-time quarterly record for Cineplex. This increase was due to a higher percentage of box office revenue from premium price offerings as a result of the success of Avengers: Endgame which became the highest grossing film worldwide and the second highest in North America, in addition to price increases in selective markets. Premium priced offerings accounted for 50.9% of Cineplex's box office revenues in current year period as compared to 49.0% in the prior year period. The increase in BPP was partially offset by a 1.7% decrease to 17.0 million guests in theatre attendance, as compared to the prior year period. The theatre attendance decrease was due to the wider appeal of the film slate in the second quarter of 2018 as compared the second quarter of 2019 as well as also being negatively impacted by the Toronto Raptors' championship run. Although Cineplex hosted viewing parties for the finals series at 46 theatres coast to coast, the impact of home viewing of playoff games more than offset the impact of the in-theatre events.

Year to Date













Year to Date 2019 Top Cineplex Films 3D % Box Year to Date 2018 Top Cineplex Films 3D % Box 1 Avengers: Endgame √ 17.4% 1 Avengers: Infinity War √ 12.1% 2 Captain Marvel √ 8.9% 2 Black Panther √ 11.9% 3 Aladdin √ 5.0% 3 Deadpool 2

5.7% 4 How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World √ 3.4% 4 Jumanji: Welcome to The Jungle √ 5.0% 5 Aquaman √ 3.1% 5 Incredibles 2 √ 4.8%

Box office revenues for the six months ended June 30, 2019 were $345.9 million, a decrease of $22.7 million or 6.2% as compared to the prior year due to the 8.8% decrease in theatre attendance more than offsetting the higher BPP in the current year period compared to the 2018 period.

Cineplex's BPP for the period increased $0.30, or 2.9%, from $10.51 in the prior year period to $10.81 in the current period. This increase was due to a higher percentage of box office revenue from premium priced offerings, which accounted for 46.3% of Cineplex's box office revenues in the six months ended June 30, 2019, as compared to 45.1% in the prior year period, as well as price increases in selective markets as compared to the prior year period.

Food service revenues

The following table highlights the movement in food service revenues, theatre attendance and CPP for the quarter and the year to date (in thousands of dollars, except theatre attendance and same theatre attendance reported in thousands of patrons and per patron amounts):











Food service revenues Second Quarter



Year to Date

2019

2018

Change 2019

2018

Change













Food service - theatres $ 119,741

$ 113,969

5.1 % $ 214,913

$ 222,199

-3.3% Food service - The Rec Room 9,822

8,301

18.3 % 17,708

17,019

4.0% Total food service revenues $ 129,563

$ 122,270

6.0 % $ 232,621

$ 239,218

-2.8%













Theatre attendance (i) 17,011

17,307

-1.7 % 31,999

35,072

-8.8% CPP (i) (ii) $ 7.04

$ 6.59

6.8 % $ 6.72

$ 6.34

6.0% Same theatre food service revenues (i) $ 114,868

$ 112,699

1.9 % $ 206,998

$ 220,035

-5.9% Same theatre attendance (i) 16,543

17,105

-3.3 % 31,209

34,697

-10.1% (i) See Non-GAAP measures section of this news release. (ii) Food service revenue from The Rec Room is not included in the CPP calculation.







Theatre food service revenue continuity Second Quarter Year to Date

Theatre Food

Service

Theatre

Attendance

Theatre Food

Service

Attendance 2018 as reported $ 113,969

17,307

$ 222,199

35,072 Same theatre attendance change (3,700)

(562)

(22,124)

(3,488) Impact of same theatre CPP change 5,869

—

9,087

— New and acquired theatres (i) 4,420

414

7,283

702 Disposed and closed theatres (i) (817)

(148)

(1,532)

(287) 2019 as reported $ 119,741

17,011

$ 214,913

31,999 (i) See Non-GAAP measures section of this news release. Represents theatres opened, acquired, disposed or closed subsequent to the start of the prior year comparative period.

Second Quarter

Food service revenues are comprised primarily of concession revenues, which includes food service sales at theatre locations. Food service revenues also include food and beverage sales at The Rec Room. Food service revenues increased $7.3 million or 6.0% mainly as a result of the increase of $5.8 million (5.1%) to $119.7 million in theatre food service revenues, an all-time quarterly record. The increase in theatre food service revenues was due to the higher CPP. CPP increased 6.8% to $7.04, an all-time quarterly record for Cineplex. Expanded offerings outside of core food service products, including offerings at Cineplex's VIP Cinemas and Outtakes locations and expanded beverage services have contributed to increased visitation and higher average transaction values, resulting in the record CPP in the period. Food service revenue from The Rec Room is not included in the CPP calculation.

Food service revenues from The Rec Room increased $1.5 million (18.3%) compared to the prior year period primarily due to the increase in locations from five in 2018 to seven in 2019.

Year to Date

Food service revenues decreased $6.6 million, or 2.8% as compared to the prior year, primarily due to the impact of an 8.8% decrease in theatre attendance, partially offset by the 6.3% increase in CPP and the $0.7 million or 4.0% increase in contribution from The Rec Room. The CPP of $6.72 is the highest Cineplex has reported through the first six months of any year. Food service revenues from The Rec Room increased 4.0% to $17.7 million as a result of the increased locations as compared to the prior year period. Food service revenue from The Rec Room is not included in the CPP calculation.

While programs including SCENE offers provided on food service purchases impact CPP, Cineplex believes that this loyalty program drives incremental visits and food service purchases, resulting in higher overall food service revenues.

Media revenues

The following table highlights the movement in media revenues for the quarter and the year to date (in thousands of dollars):







Media revenues Second Quarter Year to Date

2019 2018 Change 2019 2018 Change













Cinema media $ 29,978 $ 26,921 11.4% $ 51,361 $ 48,253 6.4% Digital place-based media 19,600 13,870 41.3% 33,230 25,051 32.6% Total media revenues $ 49,578 $ 40,791 21.5% $ 84,591 $ 73,304 15.4%

Second Quarter

Total media revenues increased $8.8 million (21.5%) to a second quarter record $49.6 million as compared to the prior year period. The increase was primarily due to a $5.7 million (41.3%) increase in digital place-based media to an all-time quarterly record of $19.6 million primarily as a result of increased project installation revenues. Cinema media increased $3.1 million (11.4%) to a second quarter record of $30.0 million as a result of increases in show-time and pre-show advertising.

During the quarter, digital place-based media added 248 new locations (an increase of 1.8% from March 31, 2019) for a total of 14,095 locations as at June 30, 2019.

Year to Date

Total media revenues increased $11.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019 as compared to the prior year period. The increase resulted from an $8.2 million increase in digital place-based media revenues due to higher project installation revenue and a $3.1 million increase in Cinema media due to higher show-time and pre-show theatre advertising.

Year to date, digital place-based media added 593 new locations (an increase of 4.4% from December 31, 2018).

Amusement Revenues

The following table highlights the movement in amusement revenues for the quarter and the year to date (in thousands of dollars):







Amusement revenues Second Quarter Year to Date

2019 2018 Change 2019 2018 Change













Amusement - P1AG excluding Cineplex exhibition and The Rec Room (i) $ 45,817 $ 39,121 17.1% $ 93,490 $ 79,359 17.8% Amusement - Cineplex exhibition (i) 2,608 2,350 11.0% 5,392 5,087 6.0% Amusement - The Rec Room 9,692 7,106 36.4% 17,735 14,036 26.4% Total amusement revenues $ 58,117 $ 48,577 19.6% $ 116,617 $ 98,482 18.4% (i) Cineplex receives a venue revenue share on games revenues earned at in-theatre game rooms and XSCAPE Entertainment Centres. Amusement - Cineplex exhibition reports the total of this venue revenue share which is consistent with the historical presentation of Cineplex's amusement revenues. Amusement - P1AG excluding Cineplex exhibition and The Rec Room reflects P1AG's gross amusement revenues, net of the venue revenue share paid to Cineplex reflected in Amusement - Cineplex exhibition above.

Second Quarter

Amusement revenues increased 19.6%, or $9.5 million, to a second quarter record of $58.1 million in the second quarter of 2019 compared to the prior year period. The growth was primarily due to an increase in route revenues including the impact of the agreement signed with Cinemark in the second quarter of 2018 and an increase in distribution sales in Canada and the United States. Amusement revenues from The Rec Room increased 36.4% or $2.6 million compared to the prior year period as a result of the additional locations.

Year to Date

For the year to date period, amusement revenues increased 18.4% or $18.1 million, to $116.6 million compared to the prior year period due to the agreement signed with Cinemark resulting in increased route and distribution revenue and strong growth in revenue from the additional locations of The Rec Room as compared to the prior year period.

Other revenues

The following table highlights the other revenues which includes revenues from the Cineplex Store, promotional activities, screenings, private parties, corporate events, breakage on gift card sales and revenues from management fees for the quarter and the year to date (in thousands of dollars):







Other revenues Second Quarter Year to Date

2019 2018 Change 2019 2018 Change













Other revenues $ 12,616 $ 10,181 23.9% $ 24,487 $ 20,307 20.6%

The quarterly and year to date increase in other revenues are primarily due to higher volume of digital commerce sales.

Film cost

The following table highlights the movement in film cost and the film cost percentage for the quarter and the year to date (in thousands of dollars, except film cost percentage):







Film cost Second Quarter Year to Date

2019 2018 Change 2019 2018 Change













Film cost $ 103,005 $ 102,346 0.6% $ 181,726 $ 197,550 -8.0% Film cost percentage (i) 54.4% 54.7% -0.3% 52.5% 53.6% -1.1% (i) See Non-GAAP measures section of this news release.

Second Quarter

Film cost varies primarily with box office revenues and can vary from quarter to quarter usually based on the relative strength of the titles exhibited during the period. This is due to film cost terms varying by title and distributor. Film cost percentage during the second quarter of 2019 was 54.4%, a 0.3% decrease from the prior year.

Year to Date

The year to date decrease in film cost expense was due to a combination of the 1.1% decrease in the film cost percentage and the lower box office revenues in the current period compared to the prior year period. The decrease in film cost percentage is attributable to the top films in the current period having lower settlement rates compared to the prior year period.

Cost of food service

The following table highlights the movement in cost of food service and food service cost as a percentage of food service revenues ("concession cost percentage") for both theatres and The Rec Room for the quarter and the year to date (in thousands of dollars, except percentages and margins per patron):







Cost of food service Second Quarter Year to date

2019 2018 Change 2019 2018 Change













Cost of food service - theatre $ 25,590 $ 22,767 12.4% $ 46,861 $ 45,203 3.7% Cost of food service - The Rec Room 2,657 2,253 17.9% 4,822 4,593 5.0% Total cost of food service $ 28,247 $ 25,020 12.9% $ 51,683 $ 49,796 3.8%













Theatre concession cost percentage (i) 21.4% 20.0% 1.4% 21.8% 20.3% 1.5% The Rec Room food cost percentage (i) 27.1% 27.1% —% 27.2% 27.0% 0.2% Theatre concession margin per patron (i) $ 5.53 $ 5.27 4.9% $ 5.25 $ 5.05 4.0% (i) See Non-GAAP measures section of this news release.

Second Quarter

Cost of food service at the theatres varies primarily with theatre attendance as well as the quantity and mix of offerings sold. Cost of food service at The Rec Room varies primarily with the volume of guests who visit the location as well as the quantity and mix between food and beverage items sold.

The increase in the theatre cost of food service as compared to the prior year period was primarily due to the higher food service revenues in the second quarter of 2019 and the increase in the theatre concession cost percentage from 20.0% in the prior year period to 21.4% in 2019.

The theatre concession margin per patron increased 4.9% from $5.27 in the second quarter of 2018 to $5.53 in the same period in 2019, reflecting the impact of the higher CPP during the period.

The increase in The Rec Room cost of food service as compared to the prior year period was due to the higher food service revenues as a result of the increase in operating locations. The Rec Room food cost percentage during the quarter was flat as compared to the prior period.

Year to Date

The increase in the theatre cost of food service as compared to the prior year period was due to the increase in the concession cost percentage. The theatre concession margin per patron increased from $5.05 in the prior year period to $5.25 in the current period, reflecting the impact of the higher CPP in the current period.

The increase in The Rec Room cost of food service as compared to the prior year period was due to the higher food service revenues resulting from the increased number of locations.

Depreciation and amortization

The following table highlights the movement in depreciation and amortization expenses during the quarter and the year to date (in thousands of dollars):







Depreciation and amortization expenses Second Quarter Year to Date

2019 2018 Change 2019 2018 Change













Depreciation of property, equipment and leaseholds $ 29,554 $ 28,231 4.7% $ 58,411 $ 55,490 5.3% Amortization of intangible assets and other 4,035 4,029 0.1% 8,033 7,964 0.9% Sub-total - depreciation and amortization - other assets $ 33,589 $ 32,260 4.1% $ 66,444 $ 63,454 4.7% Depreciation - right-of-use assets 36,557 — NM 73,019 — NM Total depreciation and amortization $ 70,146 $ 32,260 117.4% $ 139,463 $ 63,454 119.8%

The quarterly and year to date increase in depreciation of property, equipment and leaseholds of $1.3 million and $2.9 million respectively was primarily due to the investments in amusement and leisure businesses.

The quarterly and year to date increase in amortization of intangible assets and other as compared to the prior year periods was primarily due to internally developed software for digital products including the Cineplex mobile app and website platform.

The quarterly and year to date increase in depreciation of right-of-use assets was as a result of the adoption of IFRS 16. The right-of-use assets are depreciated over the lease term. The current quarter and year to date expense represents the depreciation charge for the periods.

Loss on disposal of assets

The following table shows the movement in the loss on disposal of assets during the quarter and the year to date (in thousands of dollars):







Loss on disposal of assets Second Quarter Year to Date

2019 2018 Change 2019 2018 Change













Loss on disposal of assets $ 116 $ 640 -81.9% $ 593 $ 850 -30.2%

Other costs

Other costs include three main sub-categories of expenses; theatre occupancy expenses, which capture the rent and associated occupancy costs for Cineplex's theatre operations; other operating expenses, which include the costs related to running Cineplex's film entertainment and content, media, as well as amusement and leisure; and general and administrative expenses, which includes costs related to managing Cineplex's operations, including head office expenses. Please see the discussions below for more details on these categories.

The following table highlights the movement in other costs for the quarter and the year to date (in thousands of dollars):







Other costs Second Quarter Year to Date

2019 2018 Change 2019 2018 Change













Theatre occupancy expenses $ 16,748 $ 52,788 -68.3% $ 35,155 $ 104,686 -66.4% Other operating expenses 161,658 143,162 12.9% 309,841 290,569 6.6% General and administrative expenses 17,107 17,822 -4.0% 35,959 35,971 —% Total other costs $ 195,513 $ 213,772 -8.5% $ 380,955 $ 431,226 -11.7%

Theatre occupancy expenses

The following table highlights the movement in theatre occupancy expenses for the quarter and the year to date (in thousands of dollars) with the prior period presentation revised to provide comparability to the impact of the transition to IFRS 16:







Theatre occupancy expenses Second Quarter Year to Date

2019 Revised 2018 Change 2019 Revised

2018 Change













Cash rent - theatre (i) (vii) $ 38,889 $ 38,747 0.4% $ 78,768 $ 77,217 2.0% Other occupancy 18,543 18,706 -0.9% 36,961 37,373 -1.1% One-time items (ii) (1,711) (608) 181.4% (1,890) (1,880) 0.5% Total theatre occupancy including cash lease payments $ 55,721 $ 56,845 -2.0% $ 113,839 $ 112,710 1.0%













Non-cash rent (iii) (vi) — (3,068) NM — (6,046) NM Rent previously recognized as a finance lease (iv) — (989) NM — (1,978) NM Cash rent related to lease obligations (v) (38,973) — NM (78,684) — NM Theatre occupancy as reported $ 16,748 $ 52,788 -68.3% $ 35,155 $ 104,686 -66.4% (i) Represents the cash payments for theatre rent during the quarter. See IFRS 16 reconciliation section of the MD&A for further details. (ii) One-time items include amounts related to both theatre rent and other theatre occupancy costs. They are isolated here to illustrate Cineplex's theatre rent and other theatre occupancy costs excluding these one-time, non-recurring items. (iii) Non-cash rent included in the 2018 balances in the previous reporting period. See IFRS 16 reconciliation section of the MD&A for further details. (iv) Rent payments that were charged to the finance lease obligations in the previous reporting period. See IFRS 16 reconciliation section of the MD&A for further details. (v) Cash rent that has been reallocated to offset the lease obligations. (vi) See Non-GAAP measures section of this news release. (vii) The 2019 year-to-date balance includes $0.7 million of cash rent paid not pertaining to the current period. See Non-GAAP measures section of this news release.







Theatre occupancy continuity Second Quarter Year to Date

Occupancy Occupancy 2018 as reported $ 52,788 $ 104,686 Impact of new and acquired theatres 1,736 2,486 Impact of disposed theatres (697) (1,233) Same theatre rent change (i) (582) 596 One-time items (1,103) (10) Other (478) (709)





Impact of IFRS 16 adoption:









Impact of non-cash rent in prior period 3,068 6,046 Cash rent previously recognized as a finance lease 989 1,977 Cash rent related to lease obligations (38,973) (78,684) 2019 as reported $ 16,748 $ 35,155 (i) See Non-GAAP measures section of this news release.

Second Quarter

Theatre occupancy expenses decreased $36.0 million (68.3%) during the second quarter of 2019 compared to the prior year period. This decrease was primarily due to the impact of the adoption of IFRS 16 partially offset by the impact of non-cash rent in the prior period.

Total theatre occupancy including cash lease payments decreased $1.1 million (2.0%) during the second quarter of 2018 compared to the prior year period. This decrease was due to a $1.1 million decrease in one-time credits.

Year to Date

For the year to date period, theatre occupancy expenses decreased $69.5 million (66.4%) compared to the prior year due to the impact of the adoption of IFRS partially offset by the impact of non-cash rent in the prior year period.

For the year to date period, theatre occupancy including cash payments increased $1.1 million (1.0%) as compared to the prior year period. The increase was primarily due to the impact of new theatres net of disposed theatres.

Other operating expenses

The following table highlights the movement in other operating expenses during the quarter and the year to date (in thousands of dollars) with the prior period presentation revised to provide comparability to the impact of the transition to IFRS 16:







Other operating expenses Second Quarter Year to Date

2019 Revised

2018 Change 2019 Revised

2018 Change













Theatre payroll $ 41,072 $ 37,506 9.5% $ 77,782 $ 75,800 2.6% Theatre operating expenses 30,225 28,913 4.5% 58,787 58,332 0.8% Media (i) 21,185 17,288 22.5% 37,927 33,709 12.5% P1AG (i) 40,529 36,140 12.1% 81,494 71,859 13.4% The Rec Room (i) (ii) 13,957 11,461 21.8% 25,105 22,001 14.1% Location-based entertainment pre-opening (i) (iii) 673 848 -20.6% 1,364 1,138 19.9% SCENE 4,060 3,173 28.0% 9,098 7,288 24.8% Marketing 4,192 3,495 19.9% 7,043 7,903 -10.9% Business interruption insurance proceeds — (3,700) NM — (3,700) NM Other (iv) 10,427 8,086 29.0% 20,236 16,392 23.5% Other operating expenses including cash lease payments $ 166,320 $ 143,210 16.1% $ 318,836 $ 290,722 9.7% Non-cash rent (v) (vi) — (48) NM — (153) NM Cash rent related to lease obligations (vii) (4,662) — NM (8,995) — NM Other operating expenses as reported $ 161,658 $ 143,162 12.9% $ 309,841 $ 290,569 6.6% (i) Prior period balances were revised to exclude non-cash rent. See IFRS 16 reconciliation section of the MD&A for further details. (ii) Includes operating costs of The Rec Room locations. Overhead relating to management of The Rec Room portfolio are included in the 'Other' line. (iii) Includes pre-opening costs of The Rec Room and Playdium locations. (iv) Other category includes overhead costs related to The Rec Room, operating costs of WGN and other Cineplex internal departments. (v) Non-cash rent included in the 2018 balances in the previous reporting period. See IFRS 16 reconciliation section of the MD&A for further details. (vi) See Non-GAAP measures section of this news release. (vii) Cash rent that has been reallocated to offset the lease obligations.







Other operating continuity Second Quarter Year to Date

Other Operating Other Operating 2018 as reported $ 143,162

$ 290,569 Impact of new and acquired theatres 2,722

4,823 Impact of disposed theatres (539)

(1,004) Same theatre payroll change (i) 1,911

(779) Same theatre operating expenses change (i) 810

(544) Media operating expenses change 3,897

4,218 P1AG operating expenses change 4,389

9,635 The Rec Room operating expenses change 2,496

3,104 Location-based entertainment pre-opening change (175)

226 SCENE change 887

1,810 Marketing change 697

(860) Business interruption insurance proceeds change 3,700

3,700 Other 2,315

3,785 Impact of IFRS 16 adoption:









Non-cash rent in prior period 48

153 Cash rent related to lease obligations (4,662)

(8,995) 2019 as reported $ 161,658

$ 309,841 (i) See Non-GAAP measures section of this news release.

Second Quarter

Other operating expenses during the second quarter of 2019 increased $18.5 million or 12.9% compared to the prior year period. Cineplex incurred higher amusement and leisure costs due to an increase in the route business from P1AG and from an increase in the number of locations of The Rec Room. Media operating expenses increased due to higher CDM project installation revenue as compared to the prior year period. Same theatre payroll expenses increased due to higher minimum wages in Alberta and British Columbia. During the second quarter of 2018, Cineplex recognized business interruption insurance proceeds of $3.7 million, as a result of the fire at Cineplex Seton and VIP in late 2017.

These increases were partially offset by the cash rent allocated to lease obligations arising upon the adoption of IFRS 16.

Year to Date

For the six months ended June 30, 2019, other operating expenses increased $19.3 million or 6.6% compared to the prior year period. Cineplex incurred higher amusement and leisure costs due to an increase in distribution sales and route revenue from P1AG and from an increase in the number of locations of The Rec Room. Media operating expenses increased due to higher CDM project installation revenue as compared to the prior year period. SCENE expenses increased $1.8 million due to the timing of expenses. Other expenses increased due to higher digital commerce business volumes as compared to the prior year period.

These increases were partially offset by a decrease in same theatre payroll and operating expenses due to a decrease in business volumes for theatre exhibition business and cash rent allocated to lease obligations arising upon the adoption of IFRS 16.

General and administrative expenses

The following table highlights the movement in general and administrative ("G&A") expenses during the quarter and the year to date, including Share-based compensation costs, and G&A expenses net of these costs (in thousands of dollars) with the prior period presentation revised to provide comparability to the impact of the transition to IFRS 16:







G&A expenses Second Quarter Year to Date

2019 Revised

2018 Change 2019 2018 Change













G&A excluding LTIP and option plan expense (i) $ 15,892 $ 14,772 7.6% $ 33,720 $ 32,545 3.6% Restructuring 713 2,803 -74.6% 713 3,799 -81.2% LTIP (ii) 247 (242) NM 1,009 (1,291) NM Option plan 404 487 -17.0% 793 918 -13.6% G&A expenses including cash lease payments $ 17,256 $ 17,820 -3.2% $ 36,235 $ 35,971 0.7% Non-cash rent (iii) (iv) — 2 NM — — NM Cash rent included as part of lease obligations (v) (149) — NM (276) — NM G&A expenses as reported $ 17,107 $ 17,822 -4.0% $ 35,959 $ 35,971 —% (i) Prior period balance was revised to exclude non-cash rent. See IFRS 16 reconciliation section of the MD&A for further details. (ii) LTIP includes the expense for the LTIP program as well as the expense for the executive and Board deferred share unit plans. (iii) Non-cash rent included in the 2018 balances in the previous reporting period. See IFRS 16 reconciliation section of the MD&A for further details. (iv) See Non-GAAP measures section of this news release. (v) Cash rent that has been reallocated to offset the lease obligations.

Second Quarter

G&A expenses decreased $0.7 million during the second quarter of 2019 compared to the prior year period. In the second quarter of 2018 Cineplex implemented a cost reduction initiative. Costs associated with this initiative decreased by $2.1 million as compared to the prior year. This was partially offset by a $1.1 million increase to G&A due to higher payroll costs and a $0.5 million increase in LTIP expense due to ongoing regular vesting and a nominal change in the share price.

Year to Date

G&A expenses for the year to date period were flat compared to the prior year period. Increases in G&A were primarily due to a $2.3 million increase in LTIP and a $1.2 million increase in G&A excluding LTIP and option plan expense. LTIP for the year to date reflected ongoing regular vesting and a relatively flat share price during the period, compared to a significant price decrease in the prior year period resulting in an expense recovery. G&A excluding LTIP and option plan expense increased due in part to an increase in consulting work including the software upgrade undertaken for IFRS 16. These increases were partially offset by $3.1 million reduction in the restructuring costs.

EARNINGS BEFORE INTEREST, INCOME TAXES, DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION ("EBITDA") (see Non-GAAP measures section of this news release)

The following table presents EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDAaL for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019 as compared to the prior year periods (expressed in thousands of dollars, except adjusted EBITDAaL margin):







EBITDA Second Quarter Year to Date

2019 2018 Change 2019 2018 Change













EBITDA $ 113,332 $ 68,177 66.2% $ 190,022 $ 123,067 54.4% Adjusted EBITDA $ 112,249 $ 67,840 65.5% $ 189,691 $ 121,372 56.3% Adjusted EBITDAaL (i) $ 68,112 $ 63,737 6.9% $ 102,443 $ 113,195 -9.5% Adjusted EBITDAaL margin (i) 15.5% 15.6% -0.1% 12.7% 14.2% -1.5% (i) Prior period figures have been revised to conform to current period presentation. See IFRS 16 reconciliation section of the MD&A.

Adjusted EBITDAaL for the second quarter of 2019 increased $4.4 million (6.9%) to a second quarter record of $68.1 million as compared to the prior year period. The increase was due to higher revenues across all businesses. The record BPP and CPP amounts resulted in higher box office and theatre food service revenues. Amusement revenues increased due to higher distribution and route revenues. Higher revenues from The Rec Room, Cineplex Media and Cineplex Digital Media also contributed to the increase for adjusted EBITDAaL. Adjusted EBITDAaL margin, calculated as adjusted EBITDAaL divided by total revenues, was 15.5%, relatively flat compared to the prior year period.

Adjusted EBITDAaL for the six months ended June 30, 2019 decreased $10.8 million, or 9.5%, as compared to the prior year period. The decrease was due to a decline in box office and theatre food service revenues as a result of reduced attendance. Adjusted EBITDAaL margin for the period was 12.7%, a decrease of 1.5% from 14.2% in the prior year period due to lower exhibition revenues and higher contributions from lower margin businesses including amusement and leisure.

ADJUSTED FREE CASH FLOW (see Non-GAAP measures section of this news release)

For the second quarter of 2019, adjusted free cash flow per common share of Cineplex was $0.78 as compared to $0.69 in the prior year period. The declared dividends per common share of Cineplex were $0.45 in the second quarter of 2019 and $0.43 in the prior year period. During the 12 months ended June 30, 2019, Cineplex generated adjusted free cash flow per Share of 2.75, compared to 2.71 in the prior 12 month period. Cineplex declared dividends per Share of $1.75 and $1.69, respectively, in each 12 month period. The payout ratios for these periods were 63.6% and 62.5%, respectively.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

EBITDA and Adjusted Free Cash Flow

EBITDA and adjusted free cash flow are not measures recognized by GAAP and do not have standardized meanings in accordance with such principles. Therefore, EBITDA and adjusted free cash flow may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. As a result of the adoption of IFRS 16, Leases on January 1, 2019, new non-GAAP measures including adjusted EBITDAaL and associated adjusted EBITDAaL margin have been introduced to ensure comparability of periods.

EBITDA is calculated by adding back to net income or net loss, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization expense, and interest income. Adjusted EBITDA excludes the change in fair value of financial instrument, loss on disposal of assets, foreign exchange gain, the equity income of CDCP, the non-controlling interests' share of adjusted EBITDA of TG-CPX Limited Partnership, and depreciation, amortization, interest and taxes of Cineplex's other joint ventures and associates. Adjusted EBITDAaL modifies adjusted EBITDA to deduct current period cash rent related to lease obligations. Prior year adjusted EBITDAaL deducts rent previously recognized as a reduction in finance lease obligations, and non-cash rent previously presented as amortization of tenant inducements, rent averaging liabilities, density right and fair-value lease contract liabilities.

Cineplex's management believes that adjusted EBITDAaL is an important supplemental measure of Cineplex's profitability at an operational level and provides analysts and investors with comparability in evaluating and valuing Cineplex's performance period over period. EBITDA, adjusted for v