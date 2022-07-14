Cineplex Inc. Announces Details of Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Webcast

TORONTO, July 14, 2022 /CNW/ - (TSX: CGX) – Cineplex Inc. today announced that it will release its second quarter 2022 results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 and host an earnings webcast that morning at 10:00 a.m. EDT to discuss the company's results. Ellis Jacob, President and Chief Executive Officer, together with Gord Nelson, Chief Financial Officer, will host the webcast, which can be accessed as outlined below.

Cineplex Inc. Q2 2022 Earnings Webcast :

Date: Thursday, August 11, 2022 Time: 10:00 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time Audio Webcast: Audience URL https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/339303405

Pre-registration now open

An archive of the webcast will be available at https://corp.cineplex.com/investors after the event

Please note, analysts who cover the Company, should use the dial-in option to participate in the live question period: 1-226-828-7575 (Local) or 1-833-950-0062 (Canada Toll-free), access code 200573. All attendees should join the event 5-10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time. Media are welcome to join the call in listen-only mode.

About Cineplex

Cineplex (TSX: CGX) is a top-tier Canadian brand that operates in the Film Entertainment and Content, Amusement and Leisure, and Media sectors. Cineplex offers a unique escape from the everyday to millions of guests through its circuit of over 170 movie theatres and location-based entertainment venues. In addition to being Canada's largest and most innovative film exhibitor, the company operates Canada's favourite destination for 'Eats & Entertainment' (The Rec Room) and complexes specially designed for teens and families (Playdium). It also operates successful businesses in digital commerce (CineplexStore.com), alternative programming (Cineplex Events), cinema media (Cineplex Media), digital place-based media (Cineplex Digital Media) and amusement solutions (Player One Amusement Group). Providing even more value for its guests, Cineplex is a joint venture partner in Scene+, Canada's largest entertainment loyalty program.

Proudly recognized as having one of the country's Most Admired Corporate Cultures, Cineplex employs over 10,000 people in its offices and venues across Canada and the United States. To learn more, visit Cineplex.com.

For further information: Investor Relations contact : Mahsa Rejali, Executive Director, Corporate Development & Investor Relations, [email protected]; Media Relations contact : Sarah Van Lange, Vice President, Communications, Content & Social Media, [email protected]