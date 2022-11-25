Cineplex Hosting Viewing Parties for TSN and RDS's Coverage of the FIFA World Cup™ at Theatres Coast-to-Coast to Cheer on Canada Soccer's Men's National Team

Nov 25, 2022, 17:30 ET
Fans Invited to Rally Behind #WeCan at 34 Theatres from St. John's to Vancouver
All Proceeds from Screenings Being Donated to Food Banks Canada
TORONTO, Nov. 25, 2022 /CNW/ - (TSX: CGX) – Cineplex, Canada's leading entertainment and media company, is pleased to announce that it has teamed up with Bell Media's TSN, CTV, and RDS to broadcast upcoming FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ matches featuring Canada Soccer's men's national team, live on the big screen.
Canadian fans are invited to unite and rally behind the team as they face off against Croatia (November 27 at 11:00 a.m. EDT) and Morocco (December 1 at 10:00 a.m. EDT), live on the big screen, for an immersive experience they can only get at Cineplex. Tickets to the matches will be available online through Cineplex.com and in-person at participating theatre box offices starting tomorrow at noon local time. Cineplex's famous popcorn will be available, as well we other concessions, and where permissible by provincial liquor laws, alcoholic beverages will also be available.
Tickets to Cineplex's FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ viewing parties are $5.00 each, with all proceeds from ticket sales being donated to Food Banks Canada to help support its holiday food drive efforts. Participating theatres hosting viewing parties include:
Atlantic Canada
- Cineplex Cinemas Dartmouth Crossing (NS)
- Cineplex Cinemas Saint John (NB)
- Scotiabank Theatre Halifax (NS)
- Scotiabank Theatre St. John's (NL)
Quebec
- Cinéma Banque Scotia Montréal
- Cinéma Cineplex Kirkland
- Cinéma Cineplex Laval
- Cinéma Cineplex Odeon Brossard et VIP
- Cinéma Cineplex Odeon Ste-Foy
- Cinéma Starcité Gatineau
- Cinéma Starcité Montréal
Ontario
- Cineplex Cinemas Ancaster
- Cineplex Cinemas Fairview Mall
- Cineplex Cinemas Markham and VIP
- Cineplex Cinemas Vaughan
- Cineplex Cinemas Winston Churchill and VIP
- Cineplex Odeon Ajax Cinemas
- Cineplex Odeon Eglinton Town Centre Cinemas
- Cineplex Odeon Courtney Park Cinemas
- Cineplex Odeon Niagara Square Cinemas
- Cineplex Odeon Oshawa Cinemas
- Cineplex Odeon South Keys Cinemas
- Cineplex Odeon Westmount Cinemas and VIP
- Galaxy Cinemas Waterloo
- Scotiabank Theatre Ottawa (formerly SC Gloucester)
- Scotiabank Theatre Toronto
Manitoba
- Scotiabank Theatre Winnipeg
Alberta
- Cineplex Cinemas North Edmonton and VIP
- Cineplex Odeon Crowfoot Crossing Cinemas
- Cineplex Odeon South Edmonton Cinemas
British Columbia
- Cineplex Cinemas Coquitlam and VIP
- Cineplex Cinemas Langley
- Scotiabank Theatre Vancouver
- SilverCity Victoria Cinemas
Cineplex (TSX:CGX) is a top-tier Canadian brand that operates in the Film Entertainment and Content, Amusement and Leisure, and Media sectors. Cineplex offers a unique escape from the everyday to millions of guests through its circuit of over 170 movie theatres and location-based entertainment venues. In addition to being Canada's largest and most innovative film exhibitor, the company operates Canada's favourite destination for 'Eats & Entertainment' (The Rec Room) and complexes specially designed for teens and families (Playdium). It also operates successful businesses in digital commerce (CineplexStore.com), alternative programming (Cineplex Events), cinema media (Cineplex Media), digital place-based media (Cineplex Digital Media) and amusement solutions (Player One Amusement Group). Providing even more value for its guests, Cineplex is a joint venture partner in Scene+, Canada's largest entertainment loyalty program.
Proudly recognized as having one of the country's Most Admired Corporate Cultures, Cineplex employs over 10,000 people in its offices and venues across Canada and the United States. To learn more, visit Cineplex.com.
For further information: Media Relations contact: Judy Lung, Director, Communications, Cineplex, [email protected]
