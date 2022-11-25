Cineplex Hosting Viewing Parties for TSN and RDS's Coverage of the FIFA World Cup™ at Theatres Coast-to-Coast to Cheer on Canada Soccer's Men's National Team

Fans Invited to Rally Behind #WeCan at 34 Theatres from St. John's to Vancouver

All Proceeds from Screenings Being Donated to Food Banks Canada

TORONTO, Nov. 25, 2022 /CNW/ - (TSX: CGX) – Cineplex, Canada's leading entertainment and media company, is pleased to announce that it has teamed up with Bell Media's TSN, CTV, and RDS to broadcast upcoming FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ matches featuring Canada Soccer's men's national team, live on the big screen.

Canadian fans are invited to unite and rally behind the team as they face off against Croatia (November 27 at 11:00 a.m. EDT) and Morocco (December 1 at 10:00 a.m. EDT), live on the big screen, for an immersive experience they can only get at Cineplex. Tickets to the matches will be available online through Cineplex.com and in-person at participating theatre box offices starting tomorrow at noon local time. Cineplex's famous popcorn will be available, as well we other concessions, and where permissible by provincial liquor laws, alcoholic beverages will also be available.

Tickets to Cineplex's FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ viewing parties are $5.00 each, with all proceeds from ticket sales being donated to Food Banks Canada to help support its holiday food drive efforts. Participating theatres hosting viewing parties include:

Atlantic Canada

Cineplex Cinemas Dartmouth Crossing (NS)

Cineplex Cinemas Saint John (NB)

Scotiabank Theatre Halifax (NS)

Scotiabank Theatre St. John's (NL)

Quebec

Cinéma Banque Scotia Montréal

Cinéma Cineplex Kirkland

Cinéma Cineplex Laval

Cinéma Cineplex Odeon Brossard et VIP

Cinéma Cineplex Odeon Ste-Foy

Cinéma Starcité Gatineau

Cinéma Starcité Montréal

Ontario

Cineplex Cinemas Ancaster

Cineplex Cinemas Fairview Mall

Cineplex Cinemas Markham and VIP

Cineplex Cinemas Vaughan

Cineplex Cinemas Winston Churchill and VIP

Cineplex Odeon Ajax Cinemas

Cineplex Odeon Eglinton Town Centre Cinemas

Cineplex Odeon Courtney Park Cinemas

Cineplex Odeon Niagara Square Cinemas

Cineplex Odeon Oshawa Cinemas

Cineplex Odeon South Keys Cinemas

Cineplex Odeon Westmount Cinemas and VIP

Galaxy Cinemas Waterloo

Scotiabank Theatre Ottawa (formerly SC Gloucester )

Scotiabank Theatre Toronto

Manitoba

Scotiabank Theatre Winnipeg

Alberta

Cineplex Cinemas North Edmonton and VIP

Cineplex Odeon Crowfoot Crossing Cinemas

Cineplex Odeon South Edmonton Cinemas

British Columbia

Cineplex Cinemas Coquitlam and VIP

Cineplex Cinemas Langley

Scotiabank Theatre Vancouver

SilverCity Victoria Cinemas

