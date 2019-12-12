Cineplex Announces Quebec's First 'Playdium' Entertainment Complex Coming Soon to Brossard

"The new Playdium in Brossard will showcase our diverse and ever-growing portfolio of entertainment offerings," said Ellis Jacob, President and CEO, Cineplex. "From classic arcade games and ten pin bowling to the latest in virtual reality, it will be the ultimate destination for families and friends looking to unwind, have fun and spend time together."

"Entertainment and leisure experiences are changing the way people interact with retail environments," said Brad Jones, Head of Retail, Oxford Properties. "We're pleased to grow Oxford's relationship with Cineplex into new markets with the introduction of this kind of rich entertainment offering that combines leading technology with social experiences. As a community hub in Brossard, and a destination for visitors from across the Montreal region, Quartier DIX30 is an ideal location for the growing Playdium concept."

Spanning close to 30,000 square feet, approximately two-thirds of the complex will be dedicated to gaming and attractions like state-of-the-art amusement games, mini golf, bowling and virtual reality, with the other third offering a range of tasty on-the-go bites and handcrafted dishes. Whether competing to win some awesome swag, sharing a fresh and delicious meal, hosting parties or team outings, or simply hanging out with friends, Playdium is a community-based space to connect, engage and play.

Cineplex opened its first reinvented Playdium complex in Brampton (ON) in September 2019, with the second location opening in Whitby (ON) in November 2019. The Company plans to open 10-15 locations in mid-sized communities across the country, including a new location in Dartmouth (NS) in 2020. Cineplex also operates seven locations of The Rec Room – Canada's epic new destination for food and fun for millennials, their friends and families – in South Edmonton (AB), West Edmonton Mall (AB), Calgary (AB), Toronto (ON), London (ON), Mississauga (ON) and St. John's (NFLD). Both Playdium and The Rec Room leverage Cineplex's existing industry-leading entertainment, amusement gaming, food service, content creation, digital media and operational capabilities as well as its relationship with SCENE, Canada's largest entertainment rewards program. Cineplex also today announced plans to open a new VIP Cinemas at Cineplex Cinemas Forum in Montreal, with a target opening of April 2020.

Cineplex (TSX:CGX) is a top-tier Canadian brand that operates in the Film Entertainment and Content, Amusement and Leisure, and Media sectors. A leading entertainment and media company, Cineplex welcomes over 70 million guests annually through its circuit of theatres and location based entertainment venues across the country. In addition to being Canada's largest and most innovative film exhibitor, Cineplex also operates successful businesses in digital commerce (CineplexStore.com), food service, alternative programming (Cineplex Events), cinema media (Cineplex Media), digital place-based media (Cineplex Digital Media), amusement solutions (Player One Amusement Group) and an online esports platform for competitive and passionate gamers (WorldGaming Network). Additionally, Cineplex operates location based entertainment complexes specially designed for teens and families (Playdium) as well as Canada's favourite destination for 'Eats & Entertainment' (The Rec Room), and will be opening exciting new sports and entertainment venues across Canada (Topgolf). Cineplex is a joint venture partner in SCENE, Canada's largest entertainment loyalty program.

Proudly recognized as having one of the country's Most Admired Corporate Cultures, Cineplex employs approximately 13,000 people in its offices across Canada and the United States. To learn more visit Cineplex.com or download the Cineplex App.

