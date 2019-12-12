Cineplex Announces New VIP Cinemas Coming Soon to Cineplex Cinemas Forum in Montreal

Quebec's Second VIP Cinemas Will Include Five Luxury Auditoriums and a Fully Licensed Lounge

TORONTO, Dec. 12, 2019 /CNW/ - (TSX: CGX) – Cineplex, one of Canada's leading entertainment and media companies, today announced plans to build a new VIP Cinemas at Cineplex Cinemas Forum in Montreal, Quebec. Targeted to open in April 2020, the new VIP Cinemas will be located on the lower level of the theatre and will offer a luxurious and fully licensed movie-going experience exclusive to Cineplex for adults 18 and over. Once construction is complete, the theatre will be renamed Cineplex Cinemas Forum and VIP.

"As Canada's entertainment landscape continues to evolve, we are excited to offer our guests in Montreal exciting new experiences that cannot be replicated at home," said Daniel Séguin, Vice President Operations – Eastern Canada and General Manager – Quebec, Cineplex. "A place for shared experiences with friends, the new VIP Cinemas will improve on our current offerings and provide adult movie-lovers with a night out in a unique and luxurious setting designed just for them."

The five VIP auditoriums will feature plush recliners where movie-lovers can have their food and beverage orders delivered right to their seats. Guests can indulge in traditional concessions, including Cineplex's famous popcorn, or choose from an expanded food and beverage menu that features fresh salads and bowls, burgers, artisanal pizzas, delicious desserts and a wide selection of handcrafted cocktails, wines and premium craft beers. For maximum convenience, guests can order from the VIP menu on their phone using the Cineplex app. The VIP Cinemas will also feature a licensed lounge where guest can relax before and after their movie.

Cineplex now operates 165 theatres across Canada, including 20 theatres and one VIP Cinemas in Quebec. The province's first VIP Cinemas opened at Cineplex Odeon Brossard Cinemas and VIP in 2012. Earlier this fall, it was announced that construction on a new VIP Cinemas and The Rec Room at Royalmount will begin in 2021, with a target opening of 2022. Cineplex also today announced plans to open a new Playdium entertainment complex in Brossard, with a target opening of late 2020.

About Cineplex

Cineplex (TSX:CGX) is a top-tier Canadian brand that operates in the Film Entertainment and Content, Amusement and Leisure, and Media sectors. A leading entertainment and media company, Cineplex welcomes over 70 million guests annually through its circuit of theatres and location based entertainment venues across the country. In addition to being Canada's largest and most innovative film exhibitor, Cineplex also operates successful businesses in digital commerce (CineplexStore.com), food service, alternative programming (Cineplex Events), cinema media (Cineplex Media), digital place-based media (Cineplex Digital Media), amusement solutions (Player One Amusement Group) and an online esports platform for competitive and passionate gamers (WorldGaming Network). Additionally, Cineplex operates location based entertainment complexes specially designed for teens and families (Playdium) as well as Canada's favourite destination for 'Eats & Entertainment' (The Rec Room), and will be opening exciting new sports and entertainment venues across Canada (Topgolf). Cineplex is a joint venture partner in SCENE, Canada's largest entertainment loyalty program.

Proudly recognized as having one of the country's Most Admired Corporate Cultures, Cineplex employs approximately 13,000 people in its offices across Canada and the United States. To learn more visit Cineplex.com or download the Cineplex App.

SOURCE Cineplex

For further information: Media Relations contacts: Katie Rankin, Associate, Communications, Katie.Rankin@cineplex.com, 416-323-6684; Sarah Van Lange, Executive Director, Communications, Sarah.VanLange@cineplex.com, 416-323-6728

Related Links

www.cineplex.com

