Cineplex Announces Exciting Enhancements and New Experiences Coming Soon to Edmonton

New Experiences to Include 4DX, ScreenX, Laser Projection, Cineplex Clubhouse and Virtual Reality

Recliner Seating to be Installed in Three Theatre Locations

TORONTO, Oct. 23, 2019 /CNW/ - (TSX: CGX) – Cineplex, one of Canada's leading entertainment and media companies, today announced plans to expand its entertainment footprint in Edmonton, Alberta with a series of exciting openings and new experiences coming soon to locations across the city. From cutting-edge theatre technology to the latest in virtual reality experiences, residents and visitors alike can look forward to a new range of unique and immersive entertainment options to socialize and enjoy a fun night out with friends.

"Canada's entertainment landscape is evolving and we are proud of our continued legacy of bringing first-to-market technology and experiences to our guests across the country," said Ellis Jacob, President and CEO, Cineplex. "Our investments in Edmonton allow us to showcase our diverse and ever-growing portfolio of entertainment offerings and provide guests of all ages with engaging, interactive and shared experiences that cannot be replicated at home."

New Experiences at Scotiabank Theatre Edmonton

4DX Auditorium : 4DX enhances the action on the big screen with motion-synchronized seats and special effects including wind, fog, rain, lightning, snow, bubbles, vibration and scents!

VRstudios : Guests can enjoy the latest in immersive virtual reality experiences in a free-roaming, untethered environment! The theatre will feature four VRcade ATOM pods that offer multiple solo and multi-player games.

New Experiences at Cineplex Cinemas Sherwood Park

All Recliner Seating : Coming soon in 2020, each of the theatre's auditoriums will be upgraded to feature comfortable, extra-wide seats that recline at the touch of a button for maximum comfort while enjoying a film.

New Experiences at Cineplex Odeon South Edmonton Cinemas

Upgraded UltraAVX Auditoriums : Both UltraAVX auditoriums at Cineplex Odeon South Edmonton Cinemas will be upgraded to include 4K laser projection technology, reclining D-BOX motion seats and Dolby Atmos sound.

All Recliner Seating : Each of the theatre's auditoriums will be upgraded to feature comfortable, extra-wide seats that recline at the touch of a button for maximum comfort while enjoying a film.

: Each of the theatre's auditoriums will be upgraded to feature comfortable, extra-wide seats that recline at the touch of a button for maximum comfort while enjoying a film. The Cineplex Clubhouse : The Clubhouse is an auditorium designed for children and their families with colourful décor, playful seating and an indoor play structure to enjoy before a movie begins.

The Cineplex Clubhouse : The Clubhouse is an auditorium designed for children and their families with colourful décor, playful seating and an indoor play structure to enjoy before a movie begins.

ScreenX Auditorium : ScreenX expands the centre screen image to the side walls for a 270-degree, panoramic movie-watching experience!

: ScreenX expands the centre screen image to the side walls for a 270-degree, panoramic movie-watching experience! VRstudios : The theatre will feature three VRcade ATOM pods, where guests can enjoy multiple solo and multi-player virtual reality games.

New Experiences at Cineplex Cinemas North Edmonton and VIP

VRstudios : The theatre will feature three VRcade ATOM pods, where guests can enjoy multiple solo and multi-player virtual reality games.

All Recliner Seating : Coming soon in 2020, each of the theatre's auditoriums will be upgraded to feature comfortable, extra-wide seats that recline at the touch of a button for maximum comfort while enjoying a film.

New Experiences at The Rec Room at South Edmonton Common

VRStudios : The Rec Room will feature a 30 x 30 square foot, free-roaming VRcade Arena, where guests can suit up and immerse themselves in action-packed competition with up to six players.

Most new experiences are scheduled to roll-out between October and December 2019, with each location to remain open to the public during renovations. Cineplex now operates 165 theatres across Canada, including six theatres and two VIP Cinemas in Edmonton, Alberta. The company also operates two Edmonton locations of The Rec Room, Canada's premiere 'Eats & Entertainment' destination that brings together incredible dining, amusement gaming, technology and live entertainment experiences all under one roof.

About Cineplex

Cineplex (TSX: CGX) is a top-tier Canadian brand that operates in the Film Entertainment and Content, Amusement and Leisure, and Media sectors. A leading entertainment and media company, Cineplex welcomes over 70 million guests annually through its circuit of theatres and location based entertainment venues across the country. In addition to being Canada's largest and most innovative film exhibitor, Cineplex also operates successful businesses in digital commerce (CineplexStore.com), food service, alternative programming (Cineplex Events), cinema media (Cineplex Media), digital place-based media (Cineplex Digital Media), amusement solutions (Player One Amusement Group) and an online esports platform for competitive and passionate gamers (WorldGaming Network). Additionally, Cineplex operates location based entertainment complexes specially designed for teens and families (Playdium) as well as Canada's favourite destination for 'Eats & Entertainment' (The Rec Room), and will be opening exciting new sports and entertainment venues across Canada (Topgolf). Cineplex is a joint venture partner in SCENE, Canada's largest entertainment loyalty program.

Proudly recognized as having one of the country's Most Admired Corporate Cultures, Cineplex employs approximately 13,000 people in its offices across Canada and the United States. To learn more visit Cineplex.com or download the Cineplex App.

