Cineplex Announces Election of Directors at Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

TORONTO, Oct. 13, 2020 /CNW/ - (TSX: CGX) - Cineplex Inc. ("Cineplex" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, at its annual and special meeting of shareholders held today, each of the items of business referred to in its management information circular dated August 28, 2020 (the "Management Information Circular") was passed by a vote held by ballot. The voting results for each item of business are as follows:

Election of Directors:

Each of the nominee directors listed in the Management Information Circular was elected as a director of the Company. Cineplex received the following proxies with regard to voting on the nine directors nominated for election:

Name of Nominee % Votes For % Votes Withheld Jordan Banks 99.34% 0.66% Robert Bruce 98.80% 1.20% Joan Dea 99.22% 0.78% Janice Fukakusa 99.15% 0.85% Donna Hayes 99.29% 0.71% Ellis Jacob 99.32% 0.68% Sarabjit Marwah 99.21% 0.79% Nadir Mohamed 59.53% 40.47% Phyllis Yaffe 99.21% 0.79%

Appointment of Auditors:

The appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as auditors of the Company was approved. Votes were received as follows:

Votes For: 99.53%

Votes Withheld: 0.47%

Advisory Vote on Say-on-Pay:

The non-binding say-on-pay advisory resolution as set forth in the Management Information Circular on the Company's approach to executive compensation was approved. Votes were received as follows:

Votes For: 97.31%

Votes Against: 2.69%

Ratification and Approval of Shareholder Rights Plan:

The resolution to adopt the Company's shareholder rights plan as set forth in the Management Information Circular was approved. Votes were received as follows:

Votes For: 89.61%

Votes Against: 10.39%

Ratification and Approval of Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan:

The resolution approving and ratifying the Company's omnibus equity incentive plan as set forth in the Management Information Circular was approved. Votes were received as follows:

Votes For: 96.44%

Votes Against: 3.56%

About Cineplex

Cineplex (TSX: CGX) is a top-tier Canadian brand that operates in the film entertainment and content, amusement and leisure, and media sectors. As a leading entertainment and media company, Cineplex welcomes millions of guests annually through its circuit of theatres and location-based entertainment ("LBE") venues across the country. In addition to being Canada's largest and most innovative film exhibitor, Cineplex also operates successful businesses in digital commerce (CineplexStore.com), food service, alternative programming (Cineplex Events), cinema media (Cineplex Media), digital place-based media (Cineplex Digital Media "CDM") and amusement solutions (Player One Amusement Group "P1AG"). Additionally, Cineplex operates an LBE business through Canada's newest destinations for 'Eats & Entertainment' (The Rec Room), and entertainment complexes specifically designed for teens and families (Playdium). Cineplex is a joint venture partner in SCENE, Canada's largest entertainment loyalty program.

Proudly recognized as having one of the country's Most Admired Corporate Cultures, Cineplex employs approximately 13,000 people in its offices across Canada and the United States. To learn more visit Cineplex.com or download the Cineplex App.

SOURCE Cineplex

For further information: Media Relations contact: Sarah Van Lange, Executive Director, Communications, [email protected]; Investor Relations contact: Melissa Pressacco, Senior Manager, Communications and Investor Relations, [email protected]

Related Links

www.cineplex.com

