Cineplex Announces Change to its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

Company Will Hold Virtual-Only Annual Meeting of Shareholders on Wednesday, May 19, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. EDT



TORONTO, April 30, 2021 /CNW/ - (TSX: CGX) – Cineplex Inc. today announced that, as required by the earlier announcements from the Government of Ontario prohibiting indoor gatherings, its Annual Meeting of Shareholders scheduled for Wednesday, May 19, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. EDT will now be a 'virtual only' live webcast, via www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/CINEPLEX2021. There will be no in-person element to the shareholders meeting at the Scotiabank Theatre Toronto, as had been previously announced.

Voting at the Meeting

Registered shareholders and duly appointed proxyholders, including non-registered (beneficial) shareholders who have duly appointed themselves as proxyholder, will be able to securely vote in real-time and ask questions through the webcast. Please follow the instructions detailed in the Management Information Circular, available on our Investor Relations website at ir.cineplex.com.

If you have other questions regarding a shareholder's ability to participate or vote at the Meeting, please contact Broadridge at [email protected].

About Cineplex

Cineplex (TSX: CGX) is a top-tier Canadian brand that operates in the film entertainment and content, amusement and leisure, and media sectors. As a leading entertainment and media company, Cineplex welcomes millions of guests annually through its circuit of theatres and location-based entertainment ("LBE") venues across the country. In addition to being Canada's largest and most innovative film exhibitor, Cineplex also operates successful businesses in digital commerce (CineplexStore.com), food service, alternative programming (Cineplex Events), cinema media (Cineplex Media), digital place-based media (Cineplex Digital Media "CDM") and amusement solutions (Player One Amusement Group "P1AG"). Additionally, Cineplex operates an LBE business through Canada's newest destinations for 'Eats & Entertainment' (The Rec Room), and entertainment complexes specifically designed for teens and families (Playdium). Cineplex is a joint venture partner in SCENE, Canada's largest entertainment loyalty program.

Proudly recognized as having one of the country's Most Admired Corporate Cultures, Cineplex employs approximately 13,000 people in its offices across Canada and the United States. To learn more visit Cineplex.com or download the Cineplex App.

SOURCE Cineplex

For further information: Investor Relations contact: Melissa Pressacco, Senior Manager, Communications & Investor Relations, [email protected]; Media Relations contact: Sarah Van Lange, Executive Director, Communications, [email protected]

