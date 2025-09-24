VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 24, 2025 /CNW/ - CIMA+, one of Canada's largest private consulting engineering firms, is honoured to announce that the Mill Creek Flood Mitigation Infrastructure Project has received the top prize in the Small to Medium Project category at the 2025 Global Infrastructure Awards from FIDIC, the International Federation of Consulting Engineers. This prestigious international recognition, awarded at this year's annual award ceremony in Cape Town, South Africa, celebrates the project's innovative and sustainable approach to climate-resilient infrastructure and places the City of Kelowna's efforts on a global stage.

Engineering innovation that protects people and essential services

The Mill Creek flood protection project, delivered by CIMA+ on behalf of the City of Kelowna, was developed in response to increasingly severe flood events caused by climate change and urban development. The project involved upgrading an existing diversion structure to reduce flood risk by redirecting excess water from Mill Creek to Mission Creek and included the construction of a dam and dike. The upgrades also restored upstream fish passage and enhanced in-stream habitat to support fish and wildlife, contributing to both flood resilience and ecosystem health.

The project also provided meaningful social and economic benefits to the community. By reducing flood risk in a densely developed urban area, the project protected over 1,650 properties and key infrastructure—such as roads, utilities and emergency access routes—within a 3.4 km² zone. This significantly reduced the risk of flood-related damage, costly repairs and service disruptions.

"This international recognition is a powerful testament to the talent and teamwork of our people. It also reflects CIMA+'s commitment to creating resilient infrastructure and contributing to a more sustainable world," said Denis Thivierge, President and CEO of CIMA+.

The project also stood out for its engagement with Indigenous communities and its economic impact, involving more than ten local and Indigenous-owned businesses throughout the planning and construction process.

"This award celebrates the strength of partnerships and the power of engineering to address both climate challenges and community needs. We are proud to have collaborated with the City of Kelowna and local stakeholders to deliver a resilient, inclusive, and future-ready solution for flood protection and environmental infrastructure," said Ali Malekian, Senior Project Manager at CIMA+.

"For CIMA+, being recognized on the global stage by FIDIC is a great honour. It showcases not only our ability to deliver innovative and sustainable solutions to complex challenges, but also the relevance of Canadian expertise in advancing infrastructure resilience worldwide," added Ali Taleb, Senior Director at CIMA+.

"This remarkable achievement reflects the dedication and expertise of our teams in Western Canada," said Daniel J. Matthews, Regional Executive Vice President, Western Canada for CIMA+. "It's a rewarding moment that highlights not only the success of this project, but also the growing recognition of CIMA+ as a key contributor to resilient infrastructure solutions across the West, across Canada, and even internationally."

