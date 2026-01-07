MONTRÉAL, Jan. 7, 2026 /CNW/ - CIMA+, one of Canada's largest privately owned engineering consulting firms, announces that it has been awarded a major contract for the extensive construction, renovation and expansion project of the Centre d'éducation physique et des sports (CEPS) gymnasium and sports complex at Université de Moncton in Moncton, New Brunswick. CIMA+ will act as the engineering design lead for this large-scale project, carried out in collaboration with ABCP architecture and Architects Four limited (A4).

This is an important project for CIMA+ in the Atlantic provinces, drawing on the multidisciplinary expertise of several teams in its Buildings sector, particularly in structural engineering, civil engineering, mechanical and electrical engineering and sustainable development.

Spanning several years, the project will profoundly transform the sports, academic and community facilities at Université de Moncton. It includes, among other things, the complete renovation of the existing CEPS, the reconfiguration of the swimming pool, the addition of a new ice rink and indoor athletics stadium, the development of an indoor soccer field, and the creation of a modern community centre.

"This mandate fully leverages our recognized expertise in building engineering and our multidisciplinary approach," said Yannick Maltais, Executive Vice President, Buildings, at CIMA+. "We are very pleased to be collaborating on a project that will permanently transform the facilities of the Université de Moncton and their role within the community. In addition to modernizing facilities that are essential to the region, the project is a concrete example of CIMA+'s growing presence in the Maritimes, particularly in New Brunswick."

The work will also involve several local companies and partners. "Working hand in hand with local partners is a real driving force for a project of this scale. The combination of each team's expertise creates unique value, which is directly reflected in the quality and efficiency of the work, and allows us to contribute to the completion of projects and the delivery of sustainable solutions in the region," said Jeff Hynes, Partner and Senior Director, Atlantic Canada, at CIMA+.

"For our teams, participating in a project of this scope is a source of enthusiasm and commitment. It is extremely motivating to contribute to such an important and transformative project for the Moncton region. This is a unique opportunity to showcase our expertise, alongside committed partners," added Joel Vienneau, Senior Project Manager, Buildings, at CIMA+ in New Brunswick.

CIMA+ will work in collaboration with a consortium formed by ABCP architecture and Architects Four limited (A4), which has been awarded the contract and will coordinate the work.

About CIMA+

CIMA+ provides complete consulting engineering services in the areas of Energy and Resources, Infrastructure, Transportation, Buildings, Project Management, Operational and Digital Technologies (including Telecommunication Systems), and Earth and Environment. The search for excellence has been part of our DNA since our founding in 1990, and our teams draw on decades of experience acquired across Canada to deliver quality projects that meet our clients' expectations. This commitment to excellence and quality has allowed CIMA+ to rank among the largest private consulting engineering firms in the country. Today, with over 40 offices across Canada, CIMA+ employs more than 3,600 people, most of whom share ownership in the company.

Our multidisciplinary team is driven by a shared passion to deliver sustainable solutions that make our world a better place.

From our Board of Directors to the communities we serve, our commitment to people is evident in our drive to innovate, in the projects we carry out and in every action we take.

For more information, visit cima.ca

