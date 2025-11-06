Consulting engineering firm establishes presence in the Quebec's Energy Transition Valley

BÉCANCOUR, QC, Nov. 6, 2025 /CNW/ - CIMA+, one of the largest private consulting engineering firms in Canada, announces the opening of a new office in Bécancour, further advancing its growth. This is CIMA+'s 17th office in Quebec. By establishing itself in one of the innovation hubs of the Energy Transition Valley, the Quebec-based firm is strengthening its presence in the province.

When the office opens, the Bécancour team will include approximately ten employees from various sectors. Further recruitment is planned over the coming weeks and months to support the growing demand for engineering services in the region.

The activities of the Bécancour office will mainly be linked to CIMA+'s partnerships with key companies in the Centre-du-Québec region, particularly in the energy, resources, and infrastructure sectors.

"We are excited to open an office in Bécancour. This project brings us closer to our partners and places us at the heart of a dynamic environment. The team is enthusiastic about actively contributing to the economic development of the region," said Styve Villeneuve, Project Manager and head of the Bécancour office.

"The energy and resources sector is undergoing a major transformation in Canada, and Bécancour is a key hub for the future. The opening of this office in the Mauricie–Centre-du-Québec region, at the heart of the Energy Transition Valley--one of Quebec's innovation zones--reflects our commitment to increase our local presence and work closely with our partners to deliver innovative, growth-oriented projects," added Steeve L'Heureux, Executive Vice President, Energy and Resources.

With this new office, CIMA+ reaffirms its commitment to building lasting partnerships and supporting the development of the communities in which it operates.

About CIMA+

CIMA+ provides complete consulting engineering services in the areas of Energy and Resources, Infrastructure, Transportation, Buildings, Project Management, Operational and Digital Technologies (including Telecommunication Systems), and Earth and Environment. The search for excellence has been part of our DNA since our founding in 1990, and our teams draw on decades of experience acquired across Canada to deliver quality projects that meet our clients' expectations. This commitment to excellence and quality has allowed CIMA+ to rank among the largest private consulting engineering firms in the country. Today, with over 40 offices across Canada, CIMA+ employs more than 3,500 people, most of whom share ownership in the company.

Our multidisciplinary team is driven by a shared passion to deliver sustainable solutions that make our world a better place.

From our Board of Directors to the communities we serve, our commitment to people is evident in our drive to innovate, in the projects we carry out and in every action we take.

For more information, visit cima.ca

