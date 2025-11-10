Through this acquisition, CIMA+ expands its service with commercial management expertise

MONTRÉAL, Nov. 10, 2025 /CNW/ - CIMA+, one of Canada's largest private consulting engineering firms, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Lakeland Consulting, an established professional services firm based in Oakville, Ontario, specializing in providing commercial management services. This acquisition will enable CIMA+ to strengthen its offering in project delivery by leveraging the advanced knowledge and skills of the Lakeland Consulting team.

Over the years, Lakeland Consulting has built a strong reputation across Canada, thanks to its skilled and diverse team and its collaboration with major clients in both the public and private sectors.

Through the acquisition of Lakeland Consulting, CIMA+ adds recognized commercial management services to its existing portfolio, supporting clients in managing their risk, collaborating with supply chains and navigating the design, construction and post-construction stages of major projects.

"The acquisition of Lakeland Consulting represents an important step in supporting our growth in Ontario and across Canada, and in expanding our capacity to deliver integrated and comprehensive services in areas such as procurement , strategic advising, cost and schedule planning and management, risk management as well as claims and disputes," said Karen Freund, Regional Executive Vice President, Ontario, at CIMA+. "Lakeland is a well-established firm with a strong reputation and exceptional expertise. Together, we will continue to deliver value and excellence to our clients."

"CIMA+'s strategic development continues with this acquisition, which perfectly aligns with our long-term vision of strengthening our multidisciplinary service offering," said Steeve Fiset, Chief Strategy Officer, at CIMA+. "Adding commercial management services to our capabilities will allow us to better support our clients through the entire lifecycle of their projects."

"I am thrilled to welcome the Lakeland Consulting team to CIMA+," said Cian Murphy, Senior Vice President, Major Projects at CIMA+. "Lakeland's recognized expertise in commercial management, procurement and claims will bring tremendous value to our clients. Together, we'll offer seamless support across all project stages, ensuring stronger outcomes and continued excellence in project delivery."

"The partnership with CIMA+ is a natural fit," said Arif Ghaffur, Founder and Chair of Lakeland Consulting. "We share the same values of collaboration, integrity and excellence. By joining forces, we will be able to expand our reach and continue providing high-quality, client-focused services across Canada, and beyond."

The transaction is effective since November 1, 2025.

About CIMA+

CIMA+ provides complete consulting engineering services in the areas of Energy and Resources, Infrastructure, Transportation, Buildings, Project Management, Operational and Digital Technologies (including Telecommunication Systems), and Earth and Environment. The search for excellence has been part of our DNA since our founding in 1990, and our teams draw on decades of experience acquired across Canada to deliver quality projects that meet our clients' expectations. This commitment to excellence and quality has allowed CIMA+ to rank among the largest private consulting engineering firms in the country. Today, with more thant 40 offices across Canada, CIMA+ employs more than 3,500 people, most of whom share ownership in the company.

Our multidisciplinary team is driven by a shared passion to deliver sustainable solutions that make our world a better place.

From our Board of directors to the communities we serve, our commitment to people is evident in our drive to innovate, in the projects we carry out and in every action we take.

More information on cima.ca

About Lakeland Consulting inc.

Since 2007, Lakeland Consulting has been successfully providing Commercial Management Expertise to the construction industry from project inception to completion. This includes assisting owners, contractors, subcontractors, suppliers, insurers, legal counsel and other clients in providing oversight and addressing key issues in a logical and results-based manner. Lakeland Consulting continues to build on its established reputation on successfully providing timely advice, actionable strategies and quality deliverables to meet the requirements of our clients.

More information on Lakeland Consulting Inc.

