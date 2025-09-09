MONTRÉAL, Sept. 9, 2025 /CNW/ - CIMA+, one of Canada's largest private consulting engineering firms, announces the strategic appointment of Arsalan Zargar as Senior Vice President, Transportation for Ontario and Western Canada.

Arsalan Zargar (CNW Group/CIMA+)

With over two decades of experience in the transportation and infrastructure sectors, Mr. Zargar brings to CIMA+ extensive knowledge of the industry and a strong network across Canada's public and private sectors. He will lead the development and implementation of the firm's Transportation strategic plan in Ontario and Western Canada, working closely with regional and national leaders to drive growth, strengthen client relationships, expand market presence and support CIMA+'s long-term growth objectives in key markets.

Prior to joining CIMA+, Arsalan Zargar served in a number of executive leadership roles, most recently as Executive Vice President – Transit and Transportation at Infrastructure Ontario, where he was responsible for overseeing a multi-billion-dollar portfolio of transit infrastructure initiatives across the province. He is widely respected for his collaborative style and market insights, and he is passionate about leading and developing multidisciplinary teams in advancing forward-looking transportation solutions.

"I am honoured to join CIMA+, a firm recognized for its integrated, client-focused approach and commitment to excellence," said Arsalan Zargar. "I look forward to working with our talented teams across Ontario and Western Canada to deliver transformative transportation solutions that reflect the evolving needs of our clients and communities."

"We are very pleased to welcome Arsalan to our leadership team," commented Suzanne Demeules, Executive Vice President, Transportation. "His arrival marks a key milestone for CIMA+. With his strong market insights and leadership experience, we're confident that great things lie ahead for our teams and clients in Ontario and Western Canada."

This appointment has been effective since September 8, 2025.

About CIMA+

CIMA+ provides complete consulting engineering services in the areas of Energy and Resources, Infrastructure, Transportation, Buildings, Project Management, Operational and Digital Technologies (including Telecommunication Systems), and Earth and Environment. The search for excellence has been part of our DNA since our founding in 1990, and our teams draw on decades of experience acquired across Canada to deliver quality projects that meet our clients' expectations. This commitment to excellence and quality has allowed CIMA+ to rank among the largest private consulting engineering firms in the country. Today, with over 40 offices across Canada, CIMA+ employs more than 3,500 people, most of whom share ownership in the company.

Our multidisciplinary team is driven by a shared passion to deliver sustainable solutions that make our world a better place.

From our Board of Directors to the communities we serve, our commitment to people is evident in our drive to innovate, in the projects we carry out and in every action we take.

For more information, visit cima.ca.

SOURCE CIMA+

Source: Andréanne St-Pierre, Senior Director--Marketing and Communications, [email protected], Telephone: 514-348-0891; For more information: [email protected]