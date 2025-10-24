MONTRÉAL, Oct. 24, 2025 /CNW/ - CIMA+, one of Canada's largest private consulting engineering firms, has received a prestigious Award of Excellence at the 2025 Association of Consulting Engineering Companies (ACEC) National Awards Gala, held on October 23rd in Ottawa. This recognition highlights CIMA+'s strong leadership in corporate responsibility and its sustained efforts to foster equity, diversity and inclusion (EDI) across the organization.

In the center, Keming Yan and Amélie Julien-Brière from CIMA+ (CNW Group/CIMA+)

Through its candidacy, CIMA+ demonstrated how its Equity, Diversity and Inclusion (EDI) Framework, related policies, programs and initiatives strengthen inclusive hiring, equitable representation, and the fairness of the firm's practices as well as employee engagement. The firm also highlighted its meaningful engagement with Indigenous communities, its commitment to sustainable development and the integration of environmental, social and governance (ESG) principles into its operations.

"Receiving this national recognition is especially meaningful to us, as it is perfectly aligned with our values of excellence and social responsibility. It reflects the corporate culture we are building together, and of which I am very proud," said Denis Thivierge, President and CEO of CIMA+.

"This award demonstrates the importance and impact of our actions in equity, diversity and inclusion. It is also a statement that affirms we need to pursue this path to remain a leader in the field and to ensure that CIMA+ continues to offer its employees an environment where everyone can thrive and contribute fully," added Annie Brisson, Senior Vice President, Talent and Culture at CIMA+.

