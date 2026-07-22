CIMA+ RELEASES ITS 2025 ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE REPORT

MONTRÉAL, le 22 juill. 2026 /CNW/ -- CIMA+, one of Canada's largest private consulting engineering firms, announces the release of its 2025 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report, highlighting the firm's continued progress in integrating sustainability principles across its operations, engineering services and business practices.

The report outlines key initiatives and measurable progress achieved in the last year, demonstrating how CIMA+ continues to embed ESG considerations into its decision-making while supporting clients, employees and the communities it serves.

Among this year's highlights:

CIMA+ achieved a 31% reduction in total greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, as compared to its 2019 baseline, and earned Gold Status in Canada's Net-Zero Challenge.

The firm also developed a robust methodology to measure the contribution of its projects to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), with 64.2% of its revenue now supporting the SDGs.

In addition, CIMA+ launched its Strategic Consulting and Advisory Services in sustainability and decarbonization, providing public and private organizations with the tools to effectively navigate this complex transition.

The firm continued to support hundreds of organizations across Canada through donations and sponsorships, community partnerships and employee volunteering initiatives.

"Our ESG Report reflects the collective efforts of our people to integrate environmental, social and governance considerations into everything we do, from the way we operate as an organization to the sustainable solutions we deliver," said Denis Thivierge, President and CEO of CIMA+. "Engineering plays an important role in shaping sustainable and resilient communities, and this report demonstrates how our commitments continue to translate into meaningful actions across our business."

Prepared in accordance with recognized reporting frameworks, the 2025 ESG Report also reflects the evolution of CIMA+'s ESG approach, including an updated materiality assessment and enhanced reporting on climate-related risks, governance and sustainable engineering.

"Meaningful progress is made possible through collaboration," said Anahita Jami, Director, Environment, Social and Governance. "Our achievements are the result of employees across CIMA+ working together every day to strengthen our ESG practices, develop innovative solutions and create lasting value for our clients, our communities and our organization."

The full 2025 ESG Report is available on CIMA+'s website.

About CIMA+

CIMA+ provides complete consulting engineering services in the areas of Energy and Resources, Infrastructure, Defence, Transportation, Buildings, Project Management, Operational and Digital Technologies (including Telecommunication Systems), and Earth and Environment. The search for excellence has been part of our DNA since our founding in 1990, and our teams draw on decades of experience acquired across Canada to deliver quality projects that meet our clients' expectations. This commitment to excellence and quality has allowed CIMA+ to rank among the largest private consulting engineering firms in the country. Today, with over 45 offices across Canada, CIMA+ employs more than 3,700 people, most of whom share ownership in the company.

Our multidisciplinary team is driven by a shared passion to deliver sustainable solutions that make our world a better place.

From our Board of Directors to the communities we serve, our commitment to people is evident in our drive to innovate, in the projects we carry out and in every action we take.

For more information, visit cima.ca

SOURCE CIMA+

SOURCE: Andréanne St-Pierre, Senior Director, Marketing and Communications, [email protected], Telephone: 514-348-0891; INFORMATION AND MEDIA REQUESTS: [email protected], Telephone: 514-919-0931