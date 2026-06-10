CIMA+ RECEIVES 2026 ACEC-NL ENGINEERING EXCELLENCE AWARD FOR TACORA RESOURCES DECARBONIZATION INITIATIVE

ST. JOHN'S, NL, June 10, 2026 /CNW/ - CIMA+, one of Canada's largest private consulting engineering firms, announces that its Tacora Resources Scully Mine GHG Reduction Initiative received a 2026 ACEC-NL Engineering Excellence Award, in the category "Recognition for excellence in engineering", during the award ceremony held on June 9. Presented by the Association of Consulting Engineering Companies – Newfoundland and Labrador (ACEC-NL), the award recognizes engineering excellence, innovation and the positive impact of projects delivered throughout the province.

Developed for Tacora Resources' Scully Mine operation in Wabush, Newfoundland and Labrador, the initiative supports the client's decarbonization objectives through a comprehensive, data-driven approach to energy management and greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions reduction. CIMA+ conducted an integrated review of mining and milling operations to identify and prioritize high-impact opportunities to improve energy performance, reduce emissions and strengthen operational efficiency in response to rising energy costs and carbon pricing pressures.

The project also enabled Tacora Resources to advance implementation measures and secure provincial and federal funding support. The first measure focuses on optimizing ore dryer performance, a major source of fuel consumption and GHG emissions at the site, while a second phase also currently underway includes the development of an energy management system to support long-term decarbonization efforts.

The initiative also supported Tacora Resources' broader sustainability objectives by strengthening its approach to energy and GHG management, contributing to the continuous improvement efforts reflected in industry frameworks such as the Towards Sustainable Mining (TSM) program.

"Receiving this recognition from ACEC-NL is particularly meaningful for CIMA+, as it reflects both the strength of our collaboration with Tacora Resources and our growing presence in Atlantic Canada," said Jeff Hynes, Executive Director, Energy and Resources and Atlantic Region Multisector Leader at CIMA+. "As our first engineering excellence award in Newfoundland and Labrador, this recognition reinforces the credibility and expertise our teams bring to complex industrial decarbonization projects across the region."

"This award highlights the value of combining strategic advisory services with engineering expertise to help clients navigate complex energy and decarbonization challenges," said Christophe Jenkins, Lead Consultant at CIMA+, "While we are honoured to receive this recognition, the success of this initiative was also made possible by Tacora Resources' willingness to embrace new approaches and engage openly throughout the process. Meaningful decarbonization requires more than technical expertise. It requires a client that is prepared to challenge existing practices, evaluate opportunities through data and invest in long term improvements."

About CIMA+

CIMA+ provides complete consulting engineering services in the areas of Energy and Resources, Infrastructure, Defence, Transportation, Buildings, Project Management, Operational and Digital Technologies (including Telecommunication Systems), and Earth and Environment. The search for excellence has been part of our DNA since our founding in 1990, and our teams draw on decades of experience acquired across Canada to deliver quality projects that meet our clients' expectations. This commitment to excellence and quality has allowed CIMA+ to rank among the largest private consulting engineering firms in the country. Today, with over 45 offices across Canada, CIMA+ employs more than 3,700 people, most of whom share ownership in the company.

Our multidisciplinary team is driven by a shared passion to deliver sustainable solutions that make our world a better place.

From our Board of Directors to the communities we serve, our commitment to people is evident in our drive to innovate, in the projects we carry out and in every action we take.

For more information, visit cima.ca

SOURCE CIMA+

SOURCE: Andréanne St-Pierre, Senior Director -- Marketing and Communications, [email protected], Telephone: 514-348-0891; INFORMATION AND MEDIA REQUESTS: [email protected], Telephone: 514 919-0931