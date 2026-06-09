CIMA+ ANNOUNCES TWO APPOINTMENTS TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS

MONTRÉAL, June 9, 2026 /CNW/ - CIMA+, one of Canada's largest private consulting engineering firms, has announced the appointment of two new members to its board of directors. At its Annual General Meeting of Partners and Associate Partners on May 27th, the firm took the opportunity to formalize the appointments of Mr. Glenn R. Kelly and Ms. Lyne Martel as directors of the organization.

An engineer by training, Mr. Kelly has over 30 years of experience, including more than 20 years as chairman and chief executive officer of both public and private companies. He has led startups, overseen turnarounds and managed major industrial projects in the energy, clean technology and natural resources sectors. Ms. Martel is a seasoned director and human resources executive. She has over 35 years' experience in the industrial and consulting engineering sectors, where she has held positions including that of Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO).

"At CIMA+, we believe that strong and sound governance is essential to ensure the long-term viability of our organization and to support its sustainable growth. Glenn Kelly and Lyne Martel bring complementary expertise and a wealth of experience to our board of directors, which will enrich our strategic thinking. Their contribution will be invaluable in guiding our company's evolution and in continuing to create lasting value for our clients and business partners, our teams and our communities," said Denis Thivierge, President and Chief Executive Officer of CIMA+.

The firm also took the opportunity at its Annual General Meeting to formally appoint 94 new Partners and Associate Partners, bringing the total to 640.

New services and continued growth

Additionally, in 2025 and 2026, CIMA+ continued to expand across the country, with its number of offices now totalling over 45, and a workforce of more than 3,700 employees. This growth was notably marked by the strategic acquisition of two firms since February 2025: Lakeland Consulting Inc. and CSched. These additions have enabled CIMA+ to strengthen its presence in Ontario and Québec, as well as to add new areas of expertise to its service offering, particularly with the arrival of the Lakeland team, who specializes in commercial management.

In 2025, CIMA+ also officially launched its Strategic Consulting and Advisory Services in Sustainability and Decarbonization, further demonstrating the consulting engineering firm's commitment to innovation and sustainable development.

"These services, like all the strategic acquisitions made this year, are part of our growth strategy, and enable us to continually renew our commitment to providing our clients and business partners with comprehensive and sustainable support," said Steeve Fiset, Chief Strategy Officer at CIMA+. "By strengthening our capacity for strategic intervention and enhancing our service offering, we are consolidating CIMA+'s position as a leader in sustainable innovation in Canada."

About CIMA+

CIMA+ provides complete consulting engineering services in the areas of Energy and Resources, Infrastructure, Defence, Transportation, Buildings, Project Management, Operational and Digital Technologies (including Telecommunication Systems), and Earth and Environment. The search for excellence has been part of our DNA since our founding in 1990, and our teams draw on decades of experience acquired across Canada to deliver quality projects that meet our clients' expectations. This commitment to excellence and quality has allowed CIMA+ to rank among the largest private consulting engineering firms in the country. Today, with over 45 offices across Canada, CIMA+ employs more than 3,700 people, most of whom share ownership in the company.

Our multidisciplinary team is driven by a shared passion to deliver sustainable solutions that make our world a better place.

From our Board of Directors to the communities we serve, our commitment to people is evident in our drive to innovate, in the projects we carry out and in every action we take.

For more information, visit cima.ca

SOURCE CIMA+

SOURCE: Andréanne St-Pierre, Senior Director -- Marketing and Communications, [email protected], Telephone: 514-348-0891; INFORMATION AND MEDIA REQUESTS: [email protected], Telephone: 514 919-0931