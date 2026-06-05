CIMA+ RECEIVES TWO DISTINCTIONS AT THE 2026 ITE CANADA DISTRICT AWARDS

VICTORIA, BC, June 5, 2026 /CNW/ - CIMA+, one of Canada's largest private consulting engineering firms, received two distinctions at the 2026 ITE Canada District Awards, recognizing both project excellence and leadership in the transportation industry. Presented during the ITE Canada District Awards Luncheon held on June 3 in Victoria, British Columbia, the awards highlight outstanding achievements and contributions within Canada's transportation community.

CIMA+ received the ITE Transportation Achievement Award – Planning for its work with the City of Edmonton on the 2025 update of the Complete Streets Design and Construction Standards (CSDCS). This initiative modernizes the city's street design standards by integrating best practices in active transportation, climate resilience and safety. Thanks to the enhanced standards, designers now have clearer guidance in the development of more accessible, sustainable and livable communities. The enhancements also serve as a benchmark for other cities, both in Alberta and across Canada.

In addition, Kelsey Waugh, Project Manager, Transportation Mobility at CIMA+, was recognized with the ITE Canada District Rising Star Award for her leadership, technical expertise and contributions to the transportation profession.

With more than a decade of experience in transportation planning and engineering, Kelsey has led complex multidisciplinary initiatives, including transportation studies, environmental assessments, road safety reviews and large-scale data collection programs. She is also actively involved in mentoring emerging professionals and fostering collaboration within teams and across the industry.

Her involvement with ITE spans both Section and District leadership roles, including currently serving as Treasurer for the ITE Canada District. Recognized as one of Canadian Consulting Engineer's Top 10 Under 40, Kelsey continues to contribute to the advancement of the profession through industry engagement, knowledge sharing and leadership development.

About CIMA+

CIMA+ provides complete consulting engineering services in the areas of Energy and Resources, Infrastructure, Defence, Transportation, Buildings, Project Management, Operational and Digital Technologies (including Telecommunication Systems), and Earth and Environment. The search for excellence has been part of our DNA since our founding in 1990, and our teams draw on decades of experience acquired across Canada to deliver quality projects that meet our clients' expectations. This commitment to excellence and quality has allowed CIMA+ to rank among the largest private consulting engineering firms in the country. Today, with over 45 offices across Canada, CIMA+ employs more than 3,700 people, most of whom share ownership in the company.

Our multidisciplinary team is driven by a shared passion to deliver sustainable solutions that make our world a better place.

From our Board of Directors to the communities we serve, our commitment to people is evident in our drive to innovate, in the projects we carry out and in every action we take.

For more information, visit cima.ca

SOURCE CIMA+

SOURCE: Andréanne St-Pierre, Senior Director -- Marketing and Communications, [email protected], Telephone: 514-348-0891; INFORMATION AND MEDIA REQUESTS: [email protected], Telephone: 514 919-0931