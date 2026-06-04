TORONTO, June 4, 2026 /CNW/ - CIMA+, one of Canada's largest private consulting engineering firms, has been honoured with the 2026 ACEC Ontario - Grand River Chapter Water and Wastewater Diamond Award for its work on critical upgrades at the Kitchener Wastewater Treatment Plant (KWWTP) in the Region of Waterloo, Ontario. The Diamond Award is the highest distinction given by the association.

Completed in collaboration with the Region of Waterloo, the project focused on modernizing key components of the plant's primary treatment process and replacing aging infrastructure originally installed in the 1970s. As the Region's largest wastewater treatment facility, the KWWTP plays an essential role in supporting reliable wastewater services for the community while protecting the surrounding environment, including the Grand River.

This award reflects CIMA+'s commitment, and the commitment of the plant operators, Ontario Clean Water Agency, and the contractor of the project, Maple Reinders Constructors Ltd., to delivering innovative and sustainable infrastructure solutions that strengthen essential services for communities.

CIMA+ provided detailed design, tendering, contract administration and site inspection services for the project, which included the replacement and rehabilitation of primary clarifier systems and associated infrastructure upgrades. The work also involved improvements to piping, valves and the primary sludge pumping gallery, along with structural and architectural enhancements designed to improve long-term operational performance.

Given the facility's location within the Grand River Conservation Authority's regulatory floodplain, the project also included flood protection measures and the design of a new flood-proof electrical building elevated above the floodplain to improve resilience against future environmental conditions.

The upgrades have improved system reliability, enhanced operational efficiency and extended the service life of critical infrastructure at the KWWTP, supporting the Region of Waterloo's long-term commitment to resilient and sustainable wastewater treatment services.

The plant operators, Ontario Clean Water Agency, and the contractor of the project, Maple Reinders Constructors Ltd., were present at that event to receive the award.

About CIMA+

CIMA+ provides complete consulting engineering services in the areas of Energy and Resources, Infrastructure, Defence, Transportation, Buildings, Project Management, Operational and Digital Technologies (including Telecommunication Systems), and Earth and Environment. The search for excellence has been part of our DNA since our founding in 1990, and our teams draw on decades of experience acquired across Canada to deliver quality projects that meet our clients' expectations. This commitment to excellence and quality has allowed CIMA+ to rank among the largest private consulting engineering firms in the country. Today, with over 45 offices across Canada, CIMA+ employs more than 3,700 people, most of whom share ownership in the company.

Our multidisciplinary team is driven by a shared passion to deliver sustainable solutions that make our world a better place.

From our Board of Directors to the communities we serve, our commitment to people is evident in our drive to innovate, in the projects we carry out and in every action we take.

For more information, visit cima.ca

SOURCE CIMA+

Source: Andréanne St-Pierre, Senior Director -- Marketing and Communications, [email protected], Telephone: 514-348-0891; To obtain more details: [email protected]