TORONTO, May 14, 2026 /CNW/ - CIMA+, one of Canada's largest private consulting engineering firms, received three awards from the Ontario Public Works Association (OPWA) at its Annual Conference and Awards Luncheon, held on May 13, 2026. The firm was honoured with the Supplier and Service Provider of the Year Award; the Small Communities Award in the $10-50 million category for the D'Arcy Street Elevated Tank and Booster Pumping Station project in Cobourg, Ontario; and the Environment Award in the less than $2 million category for the Mill Street-Altamira Avenue Drainage Improvements project in Richmond Hill, Ontario.

CIMA+ was selected as the recipient of the OPWA Supplier and Service Provider of the Year Award in recognition of its contributions to public works infrastructure across Ontario and its strong support of OPWA's mission and strategic objectives. Established in 2018, the award recognizes organizations that demonstrate excellence in service delivery and leadership in advancing public works services and infrastructure. Across Ontario, CIMA+ has played a key role in delivering transformative municipal infrastructure projects that enhance sustainability, resiliency and quality of life, including major transportation, water, wastewater and buildings initiatives. Recent OPWA-recognized projects, such as the Toronto Port Lands Dockwall Restoration, reflect the firm's commitment to innovative engineering solutions, long-term infrastructure resilience and strong partnerships with municipalities and public agencies.

The D'Arcy Street Elevated Tank and Booster Pumping Station project was selected for the Small Communities Award , which promotes excellence in public-works projects completed in small municipalities and recognizes the importance of the partnership between agency, consultant and contractor. Completed in September 2025, the project enhances the reliability and resilience of Cobourg's drinking water system while supporting future population growth. Delivered in collaboration with Lakefront Utility Services Inc., the project reflects a strong commitment to sustainable infrastructure, innovation and effective coordination with key stakeholders and the local community.

Chosen for the Environment Award , the Mill Street-Altamira Avenue Drainage Improvements project in Richmond Hill enhances flood protection and strengthens the area's stormwater management system. CIMA+ designed new storm sewer infrastructure and the localized reconstruction of the road to increase drainage capacity and improve surface flow from external contributing areas. A principal challenge was mitigating utility impacts and traffic disruption along a residential street during the design and construction of a new 1,800 mm diameter pipe to accommodate major storm surcharge storage. These infrastructure upgrades will reduce flood risk, improve system performance during major storm events and support long-term neighbourhood resilience to climate change.

Presented annually, the OPWA awards recognize outstanding achievements in public works projects and leadership across Ontario. These recognitions highlight CIMA+'s continued commitment to delivering high-quality infrastructure solutions that support communities and contribute to the advancement of public works practices in Ontario, and across Canada.

About CIMA+

CIMA+ provides complete consulting engineering services in the areas of Energy and Resources, Infrastructure, Transportation, Buildings, Project Management, Operational and Digital Technologies (including Telecommunication Systems), and Earth and Environment. The search for excellence has been part of our DNA since our founding in 1990, and our teams draw on decades of experience acquired across Canada to deliver quality projects that meet our clients' expectations. This commitment to excellence and quality has allowed CIMA+ to rank among the largest private consulting engineering firms in the country. Today, with over 40 offices across Canada, CIMA+ employs more than 3,600 people, most of whom share ownership in the company.

Our multidisciplinary team is driven by a shared passion to deliver sustainable solutions that make our world a better place.

From our Board of Directors to the communities we serve, our commitment to people is evident in our drive to innovate, in the projects we carry out and in every action we take.

For more information, visit cima.ca

SOURCE CIMA+

Source: Andréanne St-Pierre, Senior Director -- Marketing and Communications, [email protected], Telephone: 514-348-0891; To obtain more details: [email protected]