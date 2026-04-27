TORONTO, April 27, 2026 /CNW/ - CIMA+, one of Canada's largest private consulting engineering firms, in partnership with the Region of Durham, has received a 2026 Transportation Association of Canada (TAC) Technical Achievement Award in the Road Safety category for its work on the Region's Strategic Road Safety Action Plan and Report Card.

Developed in close collaboration with the Region of Durham and key partner agencies, the initiative combined a comprehensive, data-driven action plan with a rigorous performance evaluation framework to improve road safety outcomes across the region. The project set out to address critical collision risks through coordinated interventions spanning engineering, enforcement, education and engagement, supported by a strong governance structure and multi-agency collaboration.

Over a five-year period, the Region implemented more than 260 targeted countermeasures designed to reduce the frequency and severity of collisions. The results were significant: the annual average number of fatal and injury collisions on Regional roads declined by 17%, exceeding the plan's initial reduction target and demonstrating measurable, sustained improvements in road safety.

"This recognition reflects the strength of collaboration and the impact of a structured, data-driven approach to improving road safety," said Soroush Salek, Senior Director, Transportation at CIMA+. "By bringing together multiple stakeholders and aligning efforts around a common objective, we were able to help the region implement targeted, evidence-based interventions and establish a governance model that supports strong coordination and long-term impact. The tools and methodologies developed through this initiative also provide a practical and scalable model for other jurisdictions looking to enhance road safety."

About CIMA+

CIMA+ provides complete consulting engineering services in the areas of Energy and Resources, Infrastructure, Transportation, Buildings, Project Management, Operational and Digital Technologies (including Telecommunication Systems), and Earth and Environment. The search for excellence has been part of our DNA since our founding in 1990, and our teams draw on decades of experience acquired across Canada to deliver quality projects that meet our clients' expectations. This commitment to excellence and quality has allowed CIMA+ to rank among the largest private consulting engineering firms in the country. Today, with over 40 offices across Canada, CIMA+ employs more than 3,600 people, most of whom share ownership in the company.

Our multidisciplinary team is driven by a shared passion to deliver sustainable solutions that make our world a better place.

From our Board of Directors to the communities we serve, our commitment to people is evident in our drive to innovate, in the projects we carry out and in every action we take.

For more information, visit cima.ca

SOURCE CIMA+

Source: Andréanne St-Pierre, Senior Director -- Marketing and Communications, [email protected], Telephone: 514-348-0891; To obtain more details: [email protected]