CIMA+ ANNOUNCES THE STRATEGIC ACQUISITION OF CSCHED

This transaction strengthens the firm's expertise in advanced planning and the optimization of public transit and sustainable transportation operations

MONTRÉAL, April 9, 2026 /CNW/ - CIMA+, one of Canada's largest privately owned consulting engineering firms, announces the acquisition of CSched, a recognized professional services firm specializing in advanced timetable planning and optimization solutions for public transit operators and private transportation providers (school buses, intercity coaches, etc.). This acquisition enables CIMA+ to strengthen its presence in the transportation and sustainable mobility sector, drawing on the CSched team's cutting-edge expertise and state-of-the-art planning tools.

Through this acquisition, CIMA+ enhances its public transit service offering and strengthens its ability to provide its clients with innovative, comprehensive and integrated solutions, thanks to a team of qualified professionals.

The combined expertise of CIMA+ and CSched will support transportation organizations in a world where operational efficiency, network performance and the transition to more sustainable mobility have become key priorities.

"This acquisition is fully aligned with our strategy of targeted growth and the development of high-value-added niche markets. CSched's expertise in advanced planning and operational optimization reinforces our position in the transportation sector and consolidates our ability to support clients in implementing sustainable and high-performance solutions," emphasizes Steeve Fiset, Chief Strategy Officer at CIMA+.

"The arrival of CSched's experts within our organization is excellent news. The public transit sector is evolving rapidly and requires increasingly integrated and innovative approaches," adds Suzanne Demeules, Senior Vice President of the Transportation sector at CIMA+.

"The natural synergy between our teams will enable us to offer even more comprehensive support to our clients. We are delighted to welcome CSched and its team of renowned specialists, and to pool our expertise in delivering large-scale projects that meet the highest quality standards," says Isabelle Charpentier, Senior Director, Transportation – Mobility Engineering at CIMA+.

"Since 2008, CSched has pursued a simple goal: to help public transportation companies provide efficient, high-quality service, while recognizing the essential role of their workforce. Joining CIMA+ gives us the scale and complementary skills needed to better support our clients in this evolving landscape. It also allows us to focus more on developing proficiency within the industry, particularly through training and knowledge sharing. I am very pleased with what we have achieved and excited about the impact we can make within CIMA+," says Michel Courval, President and CEO of CSched.

The transaction became effective April 1, 2026.

About CIMA+

CIMA+ provides complete consulting engineering services in the areas of Energy and Resources, Infrastructure, Transportation, Buildings, Project Management, Operational and Digital Technologies (including Telecommunication Systems), and Earth and Environment. The search for excellence has been part of our DNA since our founding in 1990, and our teams draw on decades of experience acquired across Canada to deliver quality projects that meet our clients' expectations. This commitment to excellence and quality has allowed CIMA+ to rank among the largest private consulting engineering firms in the country. Today, with more thant 40 offices across Canada, CIMA+ employs more than 3,500 people, most of whom share ownership in the company.

Our multidisciplinary team is driven by a shared passion to deliver sustainable solutions that make our world a better place.

From our Board of directors to the communities we serve, our commitment to people is evident in our drive to innovate, in the projects we carry out and in every action we take.

More information on cima.ca

About CSched

CSched is a Québec-based company specializing in the planning and optimization of public transit networks. Based in Laval, it offers a comprehensive range of consultancy services, training programs and software solutions to support transportation companies, private operators and school boards. Recognized for its cutting-edge expertise in timetable and operations planning, CSched supports organizations across the globe in improving the performance, service quality and efficiency of their networks.

Further information is available on the CSched website.

SOURCE CIMA+

Source: Geneviève Laurier, Senior Manager--External communication and Branding, [email protected], Telephone: 514-919-0931; For more information: [email protected]