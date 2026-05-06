HALIFAX, NS, May 6, 2026 /CNW/ - CIMA+, one of Canada's largest private consulting engineering firms, announces the appointment of Jeff Hynes as Executive Director, Energy and Resources, and Atlantic Region Multisector Leader.

Since joining CIMA+ in 2015, Jeff Hynes has distinguished himself as a key leader in the company's growth and influence across the Atlantic region. He has over 25 years of experience and graduated from Memorial University of Newfoundland in 2001 with a degree in Mechanical Engineering.

Jeff Hynes (CNW Group/CIMA+)

In this new role, Mr. Hynes will oversee the strategic, multisector development of CIMA+ in the Atlantic region, working closely with leaders across all sectors. He will also continue to lead operations for the Energy and Resources sector. He will play a key role in expanding the firm's presence across key markets, including energy, mining, buildings, infrastructure and defence.

"Jeff has played a major role in strengthening our presence and expanding our activities across the Atlantic region over the past several years. His deep understanding of the market, combined with his ability to bring teams together and deliver results, makes him the ideal person to take on this strategic role. As we continue to grow in a dynamic and evolving environment, particularly in key sectors such as energy and infrastructure, Jeff's leadership will be instrumental in helping us seize new opportunities and address the challenges ahead," said Steeve L'Heureux, Executive Vice President, Energy and Resources at CIMA+.

"I am excited to take on this role and continue contributing to the development of our activities across the Atlantic region. This market offers strong growth potential and I look forward to working with our teams to build on our momentum and further strengthen our presence. At CIMA+, we are driven by a commitment to excellence, collaboration and delivering high-quality solutions to our clients. I am proud to be part of a team that brings these values to life every day," added Mr. Hynes.

CIMA+ has offices across the Atlantic, in Halifax, St. John's, Labrador City and Clarenville. The firm is continuing its growth with a fifth office that recently opened in Saint John, New Brunswick.

The appointment of Jeff Hynes was effective May 4, 2026.

About CIMA+

CIMA+ provides complete consulting engineering services in the areas of Energy and Resources, Infrastructure, Transportation, Buildings, Project Management, Operational and Digital Technologies (including Telecommunication Systems), and Earth and Environment. The search for excellence has been part of our DNA since our founding in 1990, and our teams draw on decades of experience acquired across Canada to deliver quality projects that meet our clients' expectations. This commitment to excellence and quality has allowed CIMA+ to rank among the largest private consulting engineering firms in the country. Today, with over 40 offices across Canada, CIMA+ employs more than 3,600 people, most of whom share ownership in the company.

Our multidisciplinary team is driven by a shared passion to deliver sustainable solutions that make our world a better place.

From our Board of Directors to the communities we serve, our commitment to people is evident in our drive to innovate, in the projects we carry out and in every action we take.

For more information, visit cima.ca.

SOURCE CIMA+

Source: Andréanne St-Pierre, Senior Director--Marketing and Communications, [email protected], Telephone: 514-348-0891; For more information: [email protected]