VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 17, 2025 /CNW/ - CIMA+, one of Canada's largest private consulting engineering firms, is honoured to have received an Award of Excellence for the Mill Creek Flood Protection Project at the 2025 Canadian Consulting Engineering Awards, for its innovative and sustainable approach to climate-resilient infrastructure. This prestigious distinction, awarded on October 16, 2025, represents the highest national mark of recognition in the consulting engineering industry.

This Canadian award comes shortly after the project earned international acclaim by winning the top prize in the Small to Medium Project category at the 2025 Global Infrastructure Awards from FIDIC, the International Federation of Consulting Engineers.

Collaborative solutions for climate adaptation and infrastructure resilience

The Mill Creek Flood Protection Project, delivered by CIMA+ on behalf of the City of Kelowna, was developed in response to increasingly severe flood events caused by climate change and urban development. The project involved upgrading an existing diversion structure to reduce flood risk by redirecting excess water from Mill Creek to Mission Creek and included the construction of a dam and dike. The upgrades also restored upstream fish passage and enhanced in-stream habitat to support fish and wildlife, contributing to both flood resilience and ecosystem health.

It also provided meaningful social and economic benefits to the community. By reducing flood risk in a densely developed urban area, the project protected over 1,650 properties and key infrastructure--such as roads, utilities and emergency access routes--within a 3.4 km² zone. This significantly reduced the risk of flood-related damage, costly repairs and service disruptions.

The project also stood out for its engagement with Indigenous communities and its economic impact, involving more than 10 local and Indigenous-owned businesses throughout the planning and construction process.

"This recognition speaks to the technical excellence and environmental stewardship that guided every stage of this project," said Ali Malekian, Senior Project Manager at CIMA+. "It demonstrates how infrastructure solutions can go beyond protection to also restore ecosystems and enhance community health and safety."

For Ali Taleb, Senior Infrastructure Director at CIMA+: "What makes this achievement most meaningful is the collaboration behind it. From the expertise of our teams to the trust of the City of Kelowna and local partners, this award is a shared success that demonstrates what can be accomplished when people work together to design resilient infrastructure."

"Receiving this national award on the heels of an international recognition is a real accomplishment for our teams," explained Daniel J. Matthews, Regional Executive Vice President, Western Canada for CIMA+. "Together, these two awards illustrate at once the global relevance and local impact of the Mill Creek project, while also reflecting CIMA+'s growing presence and influence in developing Western Canada's infrastructure landscape."

About CIMA+

CIMA+ provides complete consulting engineering services in the areas of Energy and Resources, Infrastructure, Transportation, Buildings, Project Management, Operational and Digital Technologies (including Telecommunication Systems), and Earth and Environment. The search for excellence has been part of our DNA since our founding in 1990, and our teams draw on decades of experience acquired across Canada to deliver quality projects that meet our clients' expectations. This commitment to excellence and quality has allowed CIMA+ to rank among the largest private consulting engineering firms in the country. Today, with over 40 offices across Canada, CIMA+ employs more than 3,500 people, most of whom share ownership in the company.

Our multidisciplinary team is driven by a shared passion to deliver sustainable solutions that make our world a better place.

From our Board of Directors to the communities we serve, our commitment to people is evident in our drive to innovate, in the projects we carry out and in every action we take. For more information, visit cima.ca

SOURCE CIMA+

Source: Andréanne St-Pierre, Senior Director -- Marketing and Communications, [email protected], Telephone: 514-348-0891; To obtain more details: mailto:[email protected]