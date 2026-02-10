MONTRÉAL, Feb. 10, 2026 /CNW/ - CIMA+, one of Canada's largest privately owned engineering consulting firms, announces the appointment of Katia Millaire as Senior Vice President, Talent and Culture.

With over 20 years of experience in human resources, including seven at CIMA+, Katia Millaire has in-depth knowledge of the organization, its culture and its teams. During her career, she has led HR business partnerships and the HR operational services centre. In addition, she has been responsible for HR strategy supporting the mergers and acquisitions process. This background has enabled her to develop a deep understanding of the organization's needs and a strategic, integrated and people-centred vision of the role that human resources plays in achieving business objectives.

"We are very pleased to welcome Katia to the Executive Committee. Her keen understanding of our organization, her ability to mobilize teams, and her trust-based approach will be valuable assets in supporting the evolution of CIMA+ and our talent," said Denis Thivierge, President and Chief Executive Officer of CIMA+.

In her new role, Katia Millaire will be responsible for advancing human resources practices in line with the organization's business strategy, while fostering collaborative, inclusive and engaging work environments that support employee growth and experience.

"After seven years of supporting CIMA+'s evolution, I approach this new role with a great sense of responsibility and deep confidence in our teams. My ambition is to continue developing human resources practices that are closely aligned with the business strategy, while placing people at the heart of our growth," said Katia Millaire, CIMA+'s new Senior Vice President, Talent and Culture.

This appointment was effective January 21, 2026.

