MONTRÉAL, Jan. 29, 2026 /CNW/ - CIMA+, one of Canada's largest privately owned engineering consulting firms, is once again in the Platinum tier of ReNew Canada's Top 100 Projects Report. Published annually, the report features the 100 largest public infrastructure projects in development in Canada, with Platinum representing the highest ranking for companies. The 2026 report underscores CIMA+'s involvement in 25 of these major projects, including its participation in four of the top 10.

This achievement highlights CIMA+'s expertise and commitment to delivering exceptional solutions that contribute to the development of Canada's critical infrastructure. The firm's continued recognition emphasizes its role as a key player in shaping the future of infrastructure across the country. CIMA+ has been recognized by ReNew Canada as a Platinum Key Player since 2018.

"Once again, this recognition is a testament to the skill, dedication, and excellence of our teams, as well as to our deep commitment to providing our partners with outstanding engineering solutions. We are proud to continue playing a leading role in advancing Canada's infrastructure and in creating sustainable, long-lasting value," said Denis Thivierge, President and CEO of CIMA+.

"More than ever, CIMA+ is a partner of choice in the delivery of major projects across Canada. With a strong track record in supporting large-scale public and private infrastructure initiatives, our teams bring the expertise, scale and collaborative approach needed to help our clients deliver complex projects that serve communities today and for generations to come," said Daniel J. Matthews, Executive Vice President, Western Canada at CIMA+.

Among the 25 projects from across Canada that CIMA+ is helping to deliver are the Yellowhead Trail Freeway Conversion Project and the Capital Line South LRT in Edmonton, the GO Expansion--Early Works and the Bloor-Yonge Station Capacity Improvements in the Greater Toronto-Hamilton Area, the Port of Montreal Contrecoeur's Terminal, and the Nouveau complexe hospitalier CHU de Québec-Université Laval in Quebec City. CIMA+'s projects span multiple sectors, including transit, transportation, buildings and energy, and reflect the firm's expertise in managing complex, high-impact projects. This recognition further reinforces CIMA+'s position as a trusted partner for infrastructure development in both the public and private sectors.

About CIMA+

CIMA+ provides complete consulting engineering services in the areas of Energy and Resources, Infrastructure, Transportation, Buildings, Project Management, Operational and Digital Technologies (including Telecommunication Systems), and Earth and Environment. The search for excellence has been part of our DNA since our founding in 1990, and our teams draw on decades of experience acquired across Canada to deliver quality projects that meet our clients' expectations. This commitment to excellence and quality has allowed CIMA+ to rank among the largest private consulting engineering firms in the country. Today, with over 40 offices across Canada, CIMA+ employs more than 3,600 people, most of whom share ownership in the company.

Our multidisciplinary team is driven by a shared passion to deliver sustainable solutions that make our world a better place.

From our Board of Directors to the communities we serve, our commitment to people is evident in our drive to innovate, in the projects we carry out and in every action we take.

