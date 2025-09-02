The engineering consulting firm officially launches new consulting and strategic advisory services.

MONTRÉAL, Sept. 2, 2025 /CNW/ - CIMA+, one of Canada's largest privately held engineering consulting firms, announces the official launch of its new Consulting and Strategic Advisory Services in sustainability and decarbonization.

In response to the challenges posed by climate change, CIMA+ now offers strategic support from the earliest stages of projects to help organizations improve their resilience and build a more sustainable future.

Designed to meet the needs of both public and private sectors, this new service will transform the environmental ambitions of clients and partners into concrete actions. Using an integrated and innovation-based approach, CIMA+ experts are involved throughout the project life cycle, from ideation to commissioning, maximizing impact and ensuring sustainability.

CIMA+'s Consulting and Strategic Advisory Services in sustainability and decarbonization are divided into three areas of expertise:

Climate change mitigation and adaptation

Protection and enhancement of water resources

Transportation decarbonization

This new division is headed by Anaïssia Franca, Director, Consulting and Strategic Advisory Services – Sustainability and Decarbonization. "Every organization has climate ambitions and needs to plan for the future. Our mission is to translate these into pragmatic, ambitious action plans that are tailored to their reality. That's what we do at CIMA+: catalyze the ecological transition, with and for our clients and partners across Canada," said Ms. Franca.

"This new service is part of our vision for growth and allows us to continually push the boundaries of consulting engineering to offer our clients comprehensive and personalized support. By strengthening our capacity to respond strategically, we are cementing CIMA+'s position as a leader in sustainable innovation in Canada," said Steeve Fiset, Chief Strategy Officer at CIMA+.

About CIMA+

CIMA+ provides complete consulting engineering services in the areas of Energy and Resources, Infrastructure, Transportation, Buildings, Project Management, Operational and Digital Technologies (including Telecommunication Systems), and Earth and Environment. The search for excellence has been part of our DNA since our founding in 1990, and our teams draw on decades of experience acquired across Canada to deliver quality projects that meet our clients' expectations. This commitment to excellence and quality has allowed CIMA+ to rank among the largest private consulting engineering firms in the country. Today, with over 40 offices across Canada, CIMA+ employs more than 3,500 people, most of whom share ownership in the company.

Our multidisciplinary team is driven by a shared passion to deliver sustainable solutions that make our world a better place.

From our Board of Directors to the communities we serve, our commitment to people is evident in our drive to innovate, in the projects we carry out and in every action we take.

For more information, visit cima.ca

