MONTRÉAL, Sept. 16, 2025 /CNW/ - CIMA+, one of Canada's largest privately held engineering consulting firms, is strengthening its commitment to women's leadership development by announcing a partnership with L'effet A and I.Liv. Starting this fall, three cohorts of approximately 30 CIMA+ women leaders will take part in immersive four-month development programs designed to propel their careers within CIMA+, stimulate their ambition, and equip them to meet today's challenges and those that await them tomorrow.

These initiatives are part of a series of concrete actions implemented by CIMA+ to support the growth of its leaders, with a focus on accompanying and supporting women in their professional careers. They also reflect the rich diversity of the women participating: their origins, backgrounds, identities and experiences. Through these actions, CIMA+ continues to promote the role of women in the engineering industry. "The development of our leaders is an integral part of our vision. Through these partnerships, many of our colleagues will have the opportunity to enjoy a unique experience that combines introspection, action and the development of an inspiring network of determined women. They will learn from one another and encourage one another to achieve their ambitions," said Annie Brisson, Senior Vice President, Talent and Culture at CIMA+.

Although offered throughout Canada, our partnership with L'effet A will be rolled out exclusively in Québec in 2025. It will provide participants with a unique experience to enrich their leadership skills, fuel their ambition and prepare them to take on new challenges—both professional and personal. A cohort of six people will take part in the 100-Day Challenge, while a second cohort will participate in L'effet A's Leadership Challenge.

With I.Liv, CIMA+ introduces an innovative approach to leadership performance by integrating practical prioritization strategies into all aspects of life. This program, offered to designated leaders across Canada, enables sustainable performance in all spheres while maintaining a healthy work-life balance.

"This partnership with L'effet A and I.Liv reflects our commitment to building a more equal world. At CIMA+, we promote an inclusive, equitable and diverse setting where everyone can reach their full potential. We offer our colleagues the opportunity to further develop their leadership skills by taking on new challenges. By participating in these programs, participants enrich our organizational culture by embodying the values of leadership, collaboration and inclusion that contribute to the positive evolution of our workplaces and communities," added Denis Thivierge, President and CEO of CIMA+.

About CIMA+

CIMA+ provides complete consulting engineering services in the areas of Energy and Resources, Infrastructure, Transportation, Buildings, Project Management, Operational and Digital Technologies (including Telecommunication Systems), and Earth and Environment. The search for excellence has been part of our DNA since our founding in 1990, and our teams draw on decades of experience acquired across Canada to deliver quality projects that meet our clients' expectations. This commitment to excellence and quality has allowed CIMA+ to rank among the largest private consulting engineering firms in the country. Today, with over 40 offices across Canada, CIMA+ employs more than 3,500 people, most of whom share ownership in the company.

Our multidisciplinary team is driven by a shared passion to deliver sustainable solutions that make our world a better place.

From our Board of Directors to the communities we serve, our commitment to people is evident in our drive to innovate, in the projects we carry out and in every action we take.

For more information, visit cima.ca

SOURCE CIMA+

Source: Andréanne St-Pierre, Senior Director -- Marketing and Communications, [email protected], Telephone: 514-348-0891; To obtain more details: [email protected]