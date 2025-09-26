The first consulting engineering firm to partner with Distriq

MONTRÉAL, Sept. 26, 2025 /CNW/ - CIMA+, one of the largest private consulting engineering firms in Canada, is continuing its path of innovation by announcing a partnership with Distriq, the Quantum Innovation Zone of Sherbrooke, becoming the first consulting engineering firm in Quebec to establish an official partnership with the organization.

This strategic agreement provides tactical support to Distriq member companies to assist them in effectively positioning themselves in their projects in the energy and digital technologies sectors. In addition, the Innovation Zone will benefit from cybersecurity support, along with diverse expertise for targeted clients and communities.

CIMA+ will play a key role in assisting these designers of quantum technology solutions to adapt their offerings to the specific needs of their clients. CIMA+ will support innovative projects in the Zone through a sustainable approach focused on resilience.

"This strategic partnership with Distriq allows CIMA+ to be directly involved with companies that are part of this internationally recognized organization. It perfectly aligns with our values of innovation, progress and community support, allowing our clients to benefit, as well. We are very happy with this collaboration, and we are proud to be the first consulting engineering firm to take part in this project," says Steeve L'Heureux, Executive Vice President, Energy and Resources.

"The arrival of CIMA+ in the Zone perfectly illustrates our desire to bring together applied expertise and innovation. Their engineering know-how will tangibly enrich the projects of our member companies and strengthen our collective ability to transform advances in quantum technology into sustainable, practical solutions for society," adds Adrien Longa, Partnerships and Growth Manager, Distriq, Quantum Innovation Zone.

About CIMA+

CIMA+ provides complete consulting engineering services in the areas of Energy and Resources, Infrastructure, Transportation, Buildings, Project Management, Operational and Digital Technologies (including Telecommunication Systems), and Earth and Environment. The search for excellence has been part of our DNA since our founding in 1990, and our teams draw on decades of experience acquired across Canada to deliver quality projects that meet our clients' expectations. This commitment to excellence and quality has allowed CIMA+ to rank among the largest private consulting engineering firms in the country. Today, with over 40 offices across Canada, CIMA+ employs more than 3,500 people, most of whom share ownership in the company.

Our multidisciplinary team is driven by a shared passion to deliver sustainable solutions that make our world a better place.

From our Board of Directors to the communities we serve, our commitment to people is evident in our drive to innovate, in the projects we carry out and in every action we take.

For more information, visit cima.ca

About Distriq, Quantum Innovation Zone

A true catalyst in Quebec's quantum ecosystem, the Quantum Innovation Zone of Sherbrooke has a mission to accelerate the development of a world-class quantum ecosystem. It attracts top-tier talent and companies while helping to build an innovative, attractive and sustainable living environment.

This ambition is brought to life through five areas of action:

– Providing quantum research companies privileged access to leading-edge infrastructure and a collaborative research environment

– Connecting researchers, start-ups and companies with investors and industry partners to stimulate co-innovation and technology transfer

– Supporting the development and commercialization of quantum technologies through incubators, accelerators and customized assistance

– Attracting top quantum science and technology talent while supporting training and awareness

– Building international bridges to support business growth, develop strategic partnerships and foster the integration of quantum technologies into industry

The Quantum Innovation Zone of Sherbrooke brings together 20 start-ups and companies in Quantum Space 1 (a space powered by the Zone) and has 46 members and partners.

For more information, please visit distriq.com

