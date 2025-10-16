MONTRÉAL, Oct. 16, 2025 /CNW/ - CIMA+, one of Canada's largest privately held engineering consulting firms, announces the appointment of Eric Martin as Senior Vice President, Information Technology.

Eric Martin (CNW Group/CIMA+)

With over 35 years of experience in the information technology sector, mostly in management, Mr. Martin joined CIMA+ in March of this year as a strategic advisor in information technology. Previously, he served as Vice President, IT and Digital Transformation, Chief Information Officer and Director of Delivery in the private sector. Over the past few months at CIMA+, he has demonstrated his expertise and strategic acumen in a rapidly evolving industry.

"I am very pleased about this new challenge at CIMA+. This appointment represents an exciting opportunity to contribute to the digital evolution of a company renowned for its excellence, innovative spirit and collaborative culture," said Eric Martin. "I am confident that, thanks to the competence and commitment of the teams in place, we will be able to continue developing high-performance technological solutions that will contribute to the growth and success of CIMA+."

"Eric's role is highly strategic for CIMA+ as we pursue our digital transformation and seek to take full advantage of emerging technologies. His experience in the digital sector, combined with his business management skills, will enable him to ensure the continuity of our activities while propelling our technological capabilities to new heights, allowing CIMA+ to successfully meet the challenges that lie ahead and sustainably support our growth," said Chief Operating Officer, David Murray.

This appointment was effective October 4, 2025.

About CIMA+

CIMA+ provides complete consulting engineering services in the areas of Energy and Resources, Infrastructure, Transportation, Buildings, Project Management, Operational and Digital Technologies (including Telecommunication Systems), and Earth and Environment. The search for excellence has been part of our DNA since our founding in 1990, and our teams draw on decades of experience acquired across Canada to deliver quality projects that meet our clients' expectations. This commitment to excellence and quality has allowed CIMA+ to rank among the largest private consulting engineering firms in the country. Today, with over 40 offices across Canada, CIMA+ employs more than 3,500 people, most of whom share ownership in the company.

Our multidisciplinary team is driven by a shared passion to deliver sustainable solutions that make our world a better place.

From our Board of Directors to the communities we serve, our commitment to people is evident in our drive to innovate, in the projects we carry out and in every action we take. For more information, visit cima.ca

SOURCE CIMA+

Source: Andréanne St-Pierre, Senior Director -- Marketing and Communications, [email protected], Telephone: 514-348-0891; To obtain more details: [email protected]