CIMA+ ENTERS INTO A NATIONAL PARTNERSHIP WITH ACTUA

MONTRÉAL, July 30, 2026 /CNW/ -- CIMA+, one of Canada's largest private consulting engineering firms, announces a three-year national partnership with Actua, a leading Canadian STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) outreach organization for youth. Through this collaboration, CIMA+ becomes the first consulting engineering firm in Canada to partner with Actua, reinforcing its commitment to helping develop the next generation of STEM talent and expanding equitable access to science, technology, engineering and mathematics education in communities across the country.

For more than 30 years, Actua has engaged hundreds of thousands of youths through hands-on STEM learning experiences delivered through a nationwide network of universities and colleges. Its programs are designed to reach young people from all backgrounds, with a particular focus on groups that are traditionally underrepresented in STEM, helping them discover new opportunities and build confidence to pursue STEM-related careers.

The partnership reflects CIMA+'s long-standing commitment to supporting the communities in which it operates and helping develop the talent that will shape tomorrow's infrastructure, technologies and sustainable communities. Beyond financial support, CIMA+ will contribute to the partnership through mentorship, career awareness and knowledge sharing, helping inspire and empower youth across Canada pursue education and careers in STEM.

"The challenges faced by our society require a new generation of curious, innovative and diverse thinkers. Organizations like Actua play a vital role in opening doors to STEM for young people across Canada, particularly in Indigenous communities and among groups that have historically faced barriers to these fields," said Denis Thivierge, President and CEO of CIMA+. "At CIMA+, we believe supporting that mission is part of our responsibility and reflects who we are as an organization. This partnership is especially meaningful to me because investing in young people means investing in stronger communities and a better future for Canada."

"Inspiring the next generation of innovators takes leadership, collaboration and a shared commitment to the future, and we're thrilled to welcome CIMA+ as a national partner," says Jennifer Flanagan, co-founder and CEO of Actua. "Together, we'll help equip youth across the country with the skills, confidence and opportunities they need to shape a more sustainable and inclusive future for Canada."

Over the next three years, CIMA+ and Actua will work together to deliver initiatives that encourage youth to explore STEM, strengthen connections between education and industry, and cultivate the next generation of professionals who will help build a more innovative, sustainable and inclusive Canada.

To learn more about Actua, visit the website.

About CIMA+

CIMA+ provides complete consulting engineering services in the areas of Energy and Resources, Infrastructure, Defence, Transportation, Buildings, Project Management, Operational and Digital Technologies (including Telecommunication Systems), and Earth and Environment. The search for excellence has been part of our DNA since our founding in 1990, and our teams draw on decades of experience acquired across Canada to deliver quality projects that meet our clients' expectations. This commitment to excellence and quality has allowed CIMA+ to rank among the largest private consulting engineering firms in the country. Today, with over 45 offices across Canada, CIMA+ employs more than 3,700 people, most of whom share ownership in the company.

Our multidisciplinary team is driven by a shared passion to deliver sustainable solutions that make our world a better place.

From our Board of Directors to the communities we serve, our commitment to people is evident in our drive to innovate, in the projects we carry out and in every action we take.

For more information, visit cima.ca

SOURCE CIMA+

SOURCE: Andréanne St-Pierre, Senior Director -- Marketing and Communications, [email protected], Telephone: 514-348-0891; INFORMATION AND MEDIA REQUESTS: [email protected], Telephone: 514 919-0931