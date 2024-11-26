CICE Launches Call for Energy Storage Innovation with BC Hydro

Up to $3 million in non-dilutive funding available to advance energy storage innovation and grid

technologies to propel decarbonization and electrification in B.C.

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 26, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, the B.C. Centre for Innovation and Clean Energy (CICE), announced the launch of the Call for Energy Storage Innovation, a strategic collaboration with BC Hydro aimed at accelerating the commercialization and scaling of energy storage in B.C.

CICE's Call for Energy Storage Innovation, in collaboration with BC Hydro, is investing up to $3 million in energy storage innovation and grid technologies to propel decarbonization and electrification in B.C.. The application deadline is February 28, 2025. (CNW Group/B.C. Centre for Innovation and Clean Energy)

CICE invites proposals from innovators and will offer up to $3 million in non-dilutive investment to projects focused on developing commercial pathways for scalable electricity storage and grid solutions. The Call for Energy Storage Innovation aims to advance the province's decarbonization and electrification efforts.

"We have partnered with BC Hydro to identify the areas of innovation needed to support and diversify an abundant, reliable, and affordable clean energy future," said Sarah Goodman, President and CEO of CICE. "Now, we're calling on innovators to deliver the energy storage and grid solutions that BC Hydro and other utilities worldwide need most. Together, we can fast-track market readiness, attract investment, and strengthen B.C.'s leadership in clean energy innovation."

A Call to Action for Innovators

The Call for Energy Storage Innovation underscores the shared vision of BC Hydro and CICE to advance and diversify sources of clean energy in B.C. The collaboration supports BC Hydro's expansion and diversification of its clean and renewable electricity supply while aligning with CICE's focus on enabling the commercial development and scaling of made-in-Canada clean energy technologies.

"BC Hydro's collaboration with CICE presents a unique opportunity for British Columbia to lead in developing and implementing innovative grid solutions," said Chris O'Riley, President and CEO of BC Hydro. "Together, we are committed to identifying projects that will enable clean and renewable electricity, like wind and solar, enhance reliability by providing more flexibility in how we manage our customer needs and our grid, as our customers look to use more clean power."

Who Can Apply?

This program is open to all Canadian companies that have projects located within the province of British Columbia. Applicants must demonstrate their ability to successfully complete proposed projects through effective management, operational capabilities, and robust financial backing. CICE is particularly interested in initiatives that focus on scaling energy storage solutions that can be replicated across jurisdictions to drive global climate impact.

Eligible projects include, but are not limited to:

Energy Storage (Stationary or Mobile)

Microgrids, Distributed Energy Resources, and Hybrid Systems

Flexible Generation, Load, and Grid Management

Power Electronics, Integrated Energy Systems, and Sensing Technologies

The Call for Energy Storage Innovation prioritizes projects that support BC Hydro's battery and energy storage incentive programs and offer significant co-benefits such as affordability, reliability, and enhanced community resilience. Eligible activities may include demonstrations, pilot projects, innovative implementation strategies, and the development of novel business models.

CICE and BC Hydro are dedicated to fostering a low-carbon future and expanding the horizons of clean energy innovation. More information about the Call for Energy Storage Innovation can be found here. Applications will be accepted November 26, 2024 – February 28, 2025.

About CICE

The B.C. Centre for Innovation and Clean Energy (CICE) is an independent, not-for-profit corporation that provides early-stage, non-dilutive investment to fast-track the commercialization of British Columbia's most impactful clean energy solutions – from Canada to the world. We match the urgency and efficiency of the companies we fund, driving innovation like the planet depends on it. Because it does. Together with our climate-first community of innovators, industry leaders, academia, government, and Indigenous partners, we advance future pathways to net-zero – leveraging British Columbia's clean energy advantages to attract investment, create good jobs and build sustainable economic prosperity for decades to come. www.cice.ca

About BC Hydro

BC Hydro is a provincial Crown corporation, owned by the government and people of British Columbia, Canada. It is a leader in clean and renewable electricity generation and delivers power to 95% of the population of B.C. and serves over five million people. www.bchydro.com

