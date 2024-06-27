CICE Announces Early-stage Funding Opportunity for British Columbia's Clean Energy and Climate Technology Innovators

Seeking breakthrough solutions for industry decarbonization

VANCOUVER, BC, June 27, 2024 /CNW/ - The B.C. Centre for Innovation and Clean Energy (CICE) is launching a July 2024 call for innovation focused on advancing the development, commercialization and adoption of clean energy and climate solutions in British Columbia. CICE will award up to $10 million in non-dilutive investment to innovators aligned with the following priority areas:

Applications accepted July 10 - August 1, 2024 (5pm PT). To learn more about CICE's call for innovation application process, sign up for the Q&A webinar on Wednesday, July 10, 2024 at 10am PT.

Low Carbon Hydrogen - Utilizing solid carbon from methane pyrolysis and using low carbon hydrogen to decarbonize industrial sectors in B.C.

Battery Technologies and Energy Storage - Enhancing the competitiveness and sustainability of battery and energy storage systems and decarbonizing industrial and transportation sectors

Low Carbon Bio and Synthetic Fuels - Scaling second-generation biofuels through the diversification of feedstocks such as agricultural and forest residues

Applications for CICE's latest call for innovation will be accepted from July 10 to August 1, 2024 (5pm PT). Funding decisions will be made by November 7, 2024.

"British Columbia is a clean technology powerhouse, home to a quarter of Canada's clean tech companies," said Sarah Goodman, CEO of CICE. "With $24 million invested in 36 groundbreaking clean energy and climate projects worth over $145 million, CICE is B.C.'s largest early-stage climate investor. We are proud to champion the growth of British Columbia's most transformative clean energy and climate solutions."

Formed in October 2021, CICE identifies and validates pathways to net-zero - pinpointing B.C.'s critical decarbonization needs and opportunities across industries such as forestry, mining, agriculture, transportation, oil and gas, industrial manufacturing, and marine. Intelligence is gathered through a combination of community engagement, deep-dive reports, and world-class subject matter experts to inform CICE's investment thesis for innovation, de-risk investment, and evaluate breakthrough solutions with a lens of real-world market readiness.

To learn more about CICE's Call for Innovation application process, attend the virtual Q&A session on Wednesday, July 10, 2024 at 10am PT.

The B.C. Centre for Innovation and Clean Energy (CICE) is an independent, not-for-profit corporation that provides early-stage funding to fast-track the commercialization of British Columbia's most impactful clean energy solutions – from Canada to the world. We match the urgency and efficiency of the companies we fund, driving innovation like the planet depends on it. Because it does. Together with our climate-first community of innovators, industry leaders, academia, government, and Indigenous partners, we advance future pathways to net-zero – leveraging BC's clean energy advantages to attract investment, create good jobs and build sustainable economic prosperity for decades to come. www.cice.ca

