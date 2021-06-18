TORONTO, June 18, 2021 /CNW/ - CIBC (TSX: CM) (NYSE: CM) today announced a risk rating change for the CIBC Dividend Growth Fund. This change will be reflected in the renewal of CIBC Mutual Funds and CIBC Family of Portfolios Simplified Prospectus, effective on or about June 18, 2021.

The new risk rating was determined in accordance with the standardized risk classification methodology mandated by the Canadian Securities Administrators. No changes have been made to the investment objectives, investment strategies or management of the fund. CIBC reviews the risk rating for each fund at least annually, and make adjustments whenever the existing investment risk level is no longer appropriate.

Name Previous Risk Rating New Risk Rating CIBC Dividend Growth Fund Low to Medium Medium

