CIBC's Chair of the Board the Honourable John P. Manley, P.C., O.C., receives Institute of Corporate Directors Fellowship Award

TORONTO, March 2, 2021 /CNW/ - CIBC congratulates its Board Chair, the Honourable John P. Manley, P.C., O.C., for receiving a 2021 Institute of Corporate Directors (ICD) Fellowship Award. This award is one of the highest distinctions for Directors in Canada and is given annually to individuals who have demonstrated a commitment to good governance and excellence in directorship.

"Through his leadership and counsel, John has been instrumental in CIBC prospering through times of change. His vision and steady hand during challenging periods for our industry has helped create value for our stakeholders," said Victor G. Dodig, President and Chief Executive Officer, CIBC. "John's many contributions to the business world have been marked by strong, focused leadership through transformational times and a longstanding commitment to building a more inclusive Canada."

After six years as Chair of CIBC's Board and 16 years as a CIBC director, Mr. Manley will be retiring from the Board at the next annual meeting in April 2021.

Mr. Manley is a former Deputy Prime Minister of Canada. He was first elected to Parliament in 1988 and was re-elected three times. From 1993 to 2003 he served as Minister in the Cabinet portfolios of Industry, Foreign Affairs, and Finance. An Officer of the Order of Canada, Mr. Manley holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Carleton University and a J.D. degree from the University of Ottawa, and has received honourary doctorates from the University of Ottawa, Carleton University, University of Toronto, Western University, the University of Windsor and York University.

