TORONTO, March 17, 2026 /CNW/ - CIBC (TSX: CM) (NYSE: CM) today announced that materials for its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders scheduled on Thursday, April 16, 2026 at 9:30 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time (EDT), are now available, including the 2026 Management Proxy Circular.

Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

Our 2026 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders will take place in-person and by live webcast. In-person attendance at the meeting is open to registered shareholders, beneficial shareholders and duly appointed proxyholders. Shareholders and proxyholders may also attend through the live webcast or call into our phone line to listen to the meeting (though voting is not available by phone).

All other interested persons are welcome to attend the meeting through the live webcast.

When: Thursday, April 16, 2026, 9:30 a.m. (EDT)





Thursday, April 16, 2026, 9:30 a.m. (EDT) In person: CIBC Square, 81 Bay Street, Toronto, Ontario (available for registered shareholders, beneficial shareholders and duly appointed proxyholders)





CIBC Square, 81 Bay Street, Toronto, Ontario (available for registered shareholders, beneficial shareholders and duly appointed proxyholders) Live webcast: Log in at https://cibcvirtual.com/agm2026 at least 15 minutes before the meeting starts





Log in at https://cibcvirtual.com/agm2026 at least 15 minutes before the meeting starts By phone : English 647 557-5624 (local) or 1 888 440-4413 (toll-free in Canada and the United States), passcode 8433978# French 438 799-5050 (local) or 1 888 440-6444 (toll free in Canada and the United States), passcode 4498177#

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We encourage shareholders to vote in advance of the meeting by one of the methods described in the Management Proxy Circular (available at www.meetingdocuments.com/TSXT/cibc) and their proxy form or voting instruction form. Shareholders with questions may contact CIBC's transfer agent TSX Trust Company at 1 866 751-6315 (toll free in Canada and the United States) or 416 682-3860 (other countries).

We also encourage shareholders to submit questions for our Board and management in advance of the meeting by email to the Corporate Secretary at [email protected] or by mail to CIBC Corporate Secretary Division, 81 Bay Street, CIBC Square, 20th Floor, Toronto, Ontario M5J 0E7.

Meeting Materials

CIBC's meeting materials have been filed with the Canadian Securities Administrators and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Distribution of the meeting materials to shareholders begins today and they can also be accessed online:

Shareholders may obtain a paper copy of the Management Proxy Circular or the Annual Report, free of charge, by contacting our transfer agent, TSX Trust Company, through one of the methods described in the Management Proxy Circular.

About CIBC

CIBC is a leading North American financial institution with 15 million personal banking, business, public sector and institutional clients. Across Personal and Business Banking, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, and Capital Markets businesses, CIBC offers a full range of advice, solutions and services through its leading digital banking network, and locations across Canada, in the United States and around the world. Ongoing news releases and more information about CIBC can be found at https://www.cibc.com/en/about-cibc/media-centre.html.

SOURCE CIBC - Investor Relations

For further information: Jason Patchett, CIBC Investor Relations, 416-980-8691, [email protected]; Erica Belling, CIBC Investor & Financial Communications, 416 594-7251, [email protected]; Tom Wallis, CIBC Media Relations, 416-980-4048, [email protected]